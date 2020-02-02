Trump says Bloomberg “wastes his money” as the two competing $ 10 million Super Bowl ads

Donald Trump attacked Michael Bloomberg for “wasting his money” after the billionaire president hopefully bought a Super Bowl ad costing $ 10 million (£ 7.6 million) – the same amount that the president’s campaign during the big game spent on advertising.

The former mayor of New York would release a 60-second ad focusing on his efforts to combat violence against weapons, while the president’s ad would emphasize how America has become “stronger, safer and more prosperous” under his government.

Mr Trump’s re-election campaign also purchased an additional 30-second ad to run during the Super Bowl.

Mr. Trump hit Mr. Bloomberg in a series of late-night tweets the night before the Super Bowl, calling him “Mini Mike” and claiming that the newcomer to the Democratic primaries was “part of Fake News.”

“Mini Mike is part of Fake News,” tweeted the president. “They all work together. In fact, Bloomberg does not cover himself (too boring to do) or other Dems. Trump only. That sounds reasonable! They are all fake news media, which is why nobody believes in them anymore. “

Mr. Trump also said that Mr. Bloomberg “was not going anywhere, just wasting his money,” while claiming without proof that he was somehow “letting the Democratic National Committee” rig the election against Crazy Bernie “with the offensive nickname for Bernie Sanders.

Mr. Bloomberg, who largely financed his presidential campaign with his own money, said in a statement that he chose to spend a full minute on the coveted weapon security ad slot “because it is important for communities all over the country and it becomes a top priority for me as president. ”

He added: “All Americans – including people in both parties and a majority of gun owners – support universal background controls and other common sense laws.”

The billionaire democrat, who launched a late bid for the White House after he changed sides in 2018 and spent millions in support of democratic campaigns in the meantime, has put all other presidential candidates in advertising.

Mr. Bloomberg has reportedly spent an estimated $ 250 million (£ 189 million) on advertisements following the announcement of his campaign in November last year.

In response to the President’s Twitter attacks, Mr. Bloomberg replied in a tweet: “It looks like our ads are keeping you awake at night. We have one in particular that you should watch today.”

