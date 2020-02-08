Trump says after the conversation with Xi Jinping

The Chinese, Trump said, had contact with the World Health Organization and also with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. “We work together,” he said.

Last updated: February 8, 2020, 9:07 AM IST

Washington: China is doing a good job in fighting the deadly corona virus that has claimed the deaths of a large number of people, said President Donald Trump, adding that the US was helping them.

“China is working very hard. I had a very good conversation with President Xi late last night and we mainly talked about the corona virus,” Trump told reporters in the White House on Friday. “I think they do it very professionally.”

The coronavirus death toll in China continues to rise, as it rose to 722 on Friday, while the number of confirmed cases rose to 34,546, Chinese health authorities reported on Saturday.

The Chinese, Trump said, had contact with the World Health Organization and also with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. “We work together,” he said.

Asked if he is worried about its possible impact on the global economy, Trump said, “I think China will do very well.” According to US Health Minister Alex Azar, there are 12 confirmed cases of the new corona virus in the United States, including two cases of transmission to people who had not been to China recently.

The US has offered to send world-class experts to China to help them, Azar said. According to him, the US has implemented temporary quarantines of its citizens who have recently been in the Chinese province of Hubei, the epicenter of the virus, and have asked for voluntary, self-checking quarantines for people who have recently been elsewhere on mainland China.

