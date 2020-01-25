Trump reveals new space force logo and looks a lot like Star Trek

Donald Trump has revealed his new space force logo. The only problem is that it looks a lot like Star Trek.

The president went bravely to where no president had gone before, to reveal on Twitter a design that, according to him, had taken much work.

“After consulting with our Great Military Leaders, designers and others, I am pleased to present the new logo of the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Army,” Trump wrote.

Almost immediately, people began to point out that the design of the space force, the first new military service since the air force was created in 1947, closely resembled the Starfleet Command of the Star Trek television program.

George Takei, who played Mr. Sulu in the original television series and movies, tweeted in response: “Ahem. We are waiting for some royalties from this. ”

The Associated Press said that the space force is primarily aimed at improving the protection of American satellites and other space assets, rather than putting warriors in orbit to fight in outer space.

Trump hails space as “the next war domain” when he launches the US Space Force. UU.

He said the idea became a regular line of applause for Trump in his political demonstrations.

Originally I wanted a space force that was “separate but equal” from the army, navy and air force, but instead Congress made it part of the air force department.

CNBC said the Pentagon did not immediately answer questions about why the two logos, both with blue balloons, white stars and dazzling rings around an elegant spaceship, looked so similar.

