Trump refuses to exclude Roger Stone’s grace as president accused of ‘smear job’

Donald Trump does not rule out the fact that he has been friend-converted-political advisor Roger Stone for years, and is setting up another cliffhanger in his presidency made for television.

After firing a tweet on Monday morning with the plans of the Ministry of Justice for a nine-year sentence for Mr. To seek Stone ‘a terrible and very unfair situation’ and a ‘judicial error’, the DOJ leaders announced that they would seek a softer punishment. What followed was a tsunami of indignation by democratic lawmakers and some legal experts, who warned Mr. Trump, after his acquittal by the Senate, toss up unprecedented amounts of presidential power.

The former apprentice host was asked by journalists on Wednesday if he decided to forgive Stone, who was convicted of lying to Congress and impeding a federal investigation. His answer, in so many words: stay informed.

“I don’t want to say it yet,” said Mr. Trump, again calling Mr. Stone’s condemnation and condemning “a shame.”

“They treated Roger Stone very badly,” he told reporters. “Nobody even knows what he was doing … They have to apologize to him.”

But the actions and words of Mr. Trump – he again drove out an idea without issuing an official order that a subordinate, in this case Attorney General William Barr, implemented as a presidential direction – has generated democrats who vote in the Senate don’t have to do anything about it.

Richard Blumenthal, member of the Senate Judiciary, called on the AG to resign on Wednesday – a far-fetched idea, because Mr. Barr is in very good condition, according to Mr. Trump.

“The president of the United States is shattering any appearance of independence and integrity from the Department of Justice,” said the Connecticut Democrat. “Attorney General William Barr should be ashamed and ashamed and resign as a result of this action that directly interferes with the independent prosecution of Roger Stone.”

Other Democrats used harsh rhetoric to raise the alarm, but their words revealed how little they can do to restrain a newly encouraged president.

“Trump uses the powers of the presidency as a tyrant,” tweeted former Foreign Minister Hillary Clinton, who defeated Mr. Trump in the 2016 general election. “Now, to reward accomplices and chase witnesses who dared against him to speak. This should worry us all. “

But senior assistant of the White House says that the boss did not give such an order from the AG.

“[Trump] did not speak about this with Attorney General Barr before the punishment. The Attorney General and the DOJ in fact made it very clear that they made this decision before a tweet went out,” said Senior Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley Wednesday . “They made this decision themselves.”

And an important witness in Mr. Stone’s trial condemned the president.

“As the son of a man who has spent 10 years in prison, I have consistently [sic] opposed detention,” wrote Randy Credico, a New York employee and radio presenter, in a tweet tweet. “That said, Trump’s nasty smear at the 4 DC prosecutors was horrible and ominous. In my experience, I thought they were professional, moral, ethical, and non-partisan.”

The Oval Office gaggle followed a Trump tweet on Wednesday, congratulating Mr. Barr for his involvement, which seemed to contradict his Tuesday denial to instruct the Attorney General to reduce the sentencing recommendation.

After summoning journalists to the Oval Office on Tuesday afternoon, the President refused the next morning to instruct officials of the Justice Department to recommend a softer punishment for his friend, calling the first recommendation for a nine-year sentence “ridiculous.” and “an insult to our country”.

In the absence of the votes to punish Mr. Trump for possible misconduct or abuse of power, Chuck Schumer, leader of the Senate of Minorities, could only ask for a watchdog from the Department of Justice to investigate the matter, after which a call was made would be done for a court hearing – neither is likely something for the president.

“This situation shows all indications of inappropriate political interference in criminal prosecution,” wrote the democratic leader in a letter to the IG asking Horowitz to determine what led Mr. Barr to water down the sentencing recommendation and which officials were involved goods.

Schumer expressed concern about the solidity of the US legal system as “the president or his political agents may interfere with prosecution and sentencing recommendations to protect their friends and associates.”

“The president seems to think that the entire justice department is just his personal lawsuit to prosecute his enemies and help his friends,” Mr. Schumer told reporters. “The rule of law in this grand tradition in this beautiful justice ministry is simply completely perverted by the personal desires and needs of Donald Trump and it is a shame.”

But answers about why justice officials choose the side of the president can come up slowly. A possible location for some is a House Judiciary Committee hearing with the country’s top lawyer next month, which the panel has just closed on Wednesday. Barr had refused to testify in a long-standing dispute with House Democrats.

Meanwhile, the president was also asked why Senator Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, is now the Democratic presidential leader after winning the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary.

“People love his message,” Mr. Trump said the day after he said he would rather meet the former New York mayor, Mike Bloomberg, in the general election because Mr. Sanders has a sincere following.

Hinting at his campaign track message that Sanders would turn the country into a failed socialist state, Trump added to the Democratic front runner: “But many people don’t like that specific message.”

