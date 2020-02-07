Donald Trump, fresh from his acquittal by senate republicans, might be ready to shake up his West Wing staff as he prepares for re-election.

Several media channels reported Friday morning that the president is behind him with accusation ready to set aside several assistants – including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney – but the White House is pushing back.

Also in sight is Alexander Vindman, an active military officer who is currently the best Ukraine expert at the National Security Council. Mr Vindman expressed concern about Mr Trump’s call on 25 July with the President of Ukraine, which formed the basis of the investigation into allegations of house democrats.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Mulvaney never learned after the former conservative GOP congress took over from John Kelly, a retired Marine Corps General who too often collided with the president.

When Trump left the White House for an event in Charlotte, he told reporters that those reports were “false,” and added that he has a strong relationship with Mr. Mulvaney. He also indicated that he left it to the leaders of the National Security Council to decide whether Alexander Vindman, who gave a damned testimony about Ukraine’s call on July 25, would remain in his NSC position. “They will make that decision,” said Mr. Trump. “You will hear it.”

GOP sources have been pointing to Congressman Mark Meadows for months as a potential replacement for Mulvaney. He has become a close ally of Mr. Trump and one of his most important defenders on Capitol Hill and – important for the President, on cable television.

During Mr. Trump’s “celebration” event on Thursday in the East Room of the White House, the President praised the North Carolina legislature who was not looking for another term.

Mr. Trump mused that if he ran again, Mr. Meadows “would only win by 40 points.”

“He is a very talented man, not just as a politician, [but] as a person. He is incredible, and in these terrible times I mean the way he worked and [congressman] Jim [Jordan] and all of you, the way they were working, it was as if their lives were at stake. So much, “said Mr. Meadows president and other home republicans who defended him during the charge saga.

Although he was in the front row during the same event, the president did not mention his acting chief of staff, who was deeply involved in the Ukraine affair, according to the testimony of several current and former government officials.

Early reports on a commotion of staff went quickly from changes that came to changes are possible – at some point.

The White House tried to overthrow all suggestions that Mr. Trump is about to overhaul his west wing. Former West Wing officials say that changes in senior staff only contribute to his chaotic government style.

“There are no staff announcements at the moment,” the White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, told The Independent before describing the reports as incorrect.

“I find it disappointing but not surprising that at the end of a successful week for this country and the president,” she said, “the media has decided to focus on intrigues and rumors in the palace.”

