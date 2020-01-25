ABC News says the network has obtained an audio recording that captures the moment Donald Trump told his associates to “get rid” of Marie Yovanovitch, who was then a US ambassador to Ukraine, before she was expelled amid efforts to pressure the country to investigate political rivals, a position at the heart of his political trial.

The media says that the recording seems to include the president saying, “Take it out tomorrow. I don’t care. Take it out tomorrow. Take it out. Is it okay? Do it.”

On the recording, Trump is speaking at a small meeting that also included Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two business partners of Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who urged taking Ms. Yovanovitch “out of the way” to move forward in a conspiracy investigation linking Joe Biden and his son Hunter to corruption in Ukraine.

Fruman and Parnas face federal accusations for their alleged role in a campaign financial fraud scheme with foreign money. They have pleaded not guilty.

Since then, Parnas has testified before members of Congress after the impeachment of the president in the House, offering additional documents and testimonies that further link Trump to efforts to retain aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into the Bidens to as the election campaigns of 2020 approach.

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer best known to high-profile clients he has defended successfully.

Those clients have included OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

An old Harvard Law associate told New Yorker Dershowitz “he delights in taking positions that ultimately are not only controversial, but almost indefensible.”

Getty

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent lawyer who led the investigation that led to the dismissal of Bill Clinton.

That investigation began as a look at a real estate scandal known as Whitewater, and eventually led to a political trial after Clinton lied under oath about having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

AP

6/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the president’s personal lawyer for a long time and now a personal lawyer in the White House.

He has been accused by former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas of being “aware” during the Ukrainian scandal.

Getty

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Florida attorney general and has long supported the president.

He made a name in Florida for adopting hyper-partisan positions on issues and his fondness for advertising.

It is likely to be a prominent public figure during the trial.

AFP / Getty

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House lawyer and directs the president’s defense team.

Getty

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

While he was not officially named as one of the president’s political trial lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s huge role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been in the headlines for months while defending his client and for his apparent role in the effort to force Ukraine to launch the investigation into Joe Biden.

We will see how it appears in the real judgment, of which he has said that he would like to be part.

Reuters

ABC says the recording was captured by Fruman during a meeting on April 30, 2018 at the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC. The network reports that a copy of the recording is in the custody of federal prosecutors in New York.

Ms. Yovanovitch was called back to the US. UU. In April 2019 after a message from the State Department that urged her to leave Ukraine on the next possible plane. Later, he told congressional committees charged with investigating the president’s accusation that the decision was motivated by people with “questionable motives” regarding Ukraine within the Trump administration.

The recording contradicts the statements of the president and members of his administration that have denied Trump’s connection with Fruman and Parnas, despite several photos and videos that capture the men together and pose for photographs.

In the recording, Mr. Parnas seems to say, according to ABC: “The biggest problem there, I think we should start is that we should get rid of the ambassador. He still has the Clinton administration … Basically he is walking around telling everyone ‘Wait, they’ll accuse you, just wait.’ “

Ms. Yovanovitch served as an American diplomat in the State Department since the administration of Ronald Reagan in the 1980s.

The records obtained by the Congress of Mr. Parnas show dozens of emails, WhatsApp messages and handwritten notes describing Mr. Giuliani’s attempts to facilitate a White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and eliminate the Mrs. Yovanovitch of your position.

A message showed that Mr. Parnas and others were under the order of “physical surveillance” in Ms. Yovanovitch in Kiev.

