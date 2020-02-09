Trump reacts angrily to images and emphasizes his bright orange face surrounded by a pale ring: “This was, of course, photo-shoped”

Donald Trump has described photos that reveal a pale ring around the edge of his clear orange face as “more fake news” after a particularly unflattering image became viral this weekend.

Mr Trump’s eccentric range of face colors has been the subject of repeated investigations by journalists and critics who wanted to question his health and state of mind, with White House insiders claiming in the past that the President uses sunbeds and also his own makeup. up.

Whatever his personal regime, the facts are as follows: On Friday, various photographers took photos of Mr. Trump as he crossed the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off the Marine One helicopter after a trip to North Carolina.

Several similar photos of the president were taken by wire photographers for AP, PA and AFP, among others.

All showed Mr. Trump moving through the wind, with his yellow hair blown back and a clear line between the orange tones around his eyes, nose and mouth, and the pale skin that began just before his ears and scalp.

However, one image in particular turned out to show this contrast more clearly.

The image in question was made by photographer William Moon and published on the @photowhitehouse account.

In response to a black-and-white version of the snap, Mr. Trump wrote: “More fake news. This was of course photo shoped, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Everything to humiliate! “

The photographer has denied that the image has been photoshopped. Speaking with Buzzfeed News, Mr. Moon insisted that the photo was not photoshopped, but said he “had used the photo app of the Apple smartphone to adjust the color of the photo.”

“Every photographer has the same way to adjust the color of a photo,” he added.

In the past, Mr. Trump has blamed his own facial pigmentation for the brilliance of energy-efficient light bulbs – which he subsequently threatened to ban.

He also insisted that his incredible glow comes from “good genes”.

It is extensively documented how Mr. Trump orders the importance of content and style in his records. It seems that another crack is visible in the face.

