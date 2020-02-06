Trump rages about ‘bulls ***’ investigation in crawling speech on live TV after release of accusation

Trump rages about investigation into ‘bulls ***’ in heady speech on live TV after acquittal on accusation | The independent <noscript><iframe src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-N9RMBBF" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></noscript>

News

>

World

>

Americas

>

American politics

Donald Trump holds up the Washington Post as he speaks to White House supporters after his accusation by allies in the Senate

(

AFP via Getty Images

)

Donald Trump called his accusation and the Russian investigation “bulls ***” while delivering a television speech to White House supporters, the day after his Republican allies in the Senate acquitted him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

The president entered the East Chamber for a standing ovation of members of his legal team, staff, and GOP politicians to care for his acquittal and his enemies.

He called Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic House Speaker who initiated the accusation investigation against him, a “terrible person,” and mocked her claim that she prayed for him.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Mr. Trump said about the accusation investigation: “It was bad, it was corrupt, it was dirty police.”

More to come …

Only the best news in your inbox

Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article

Do you want to add your favorite articles and stories to read later or refer to? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.

.