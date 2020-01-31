Trump puts an end to the US military ban on the use of landmines

President Donald Trump is expected to re-use landmines in conflict zones around the world.

An internal cable from the US Department of Foreign Affairs suggests that President Donald Trump will reverse the policy of President Barack Obama 2014 that ended the production of anti-personnel landmines.

“The United States will not sacrifice the safety of US servants, especially when technologically advanced safeguards are available that can use landmines responsibly to safeguard the war advantage of our army, while also reducing the risk of unintended damage to civilians, “cable reads.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Obama-era policies adhered to the 1997 Ottawa Treaty, an international agreement prohibiting the use, production and storage of supplies or the transfer of anti-personnel mines.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/10

Emad, 14, lost both his legs in a mortar attack near Aden, Yemen

Call Trew / The Independent

2/10

Young trainees are trained in identifying mines and improvised explosives in Mukalla, Yemen

Call Trew / The Independent

3/10

Information brochures warn citizens of the dangers of landmines in Yemen

Call Trew / The Independent

4/10

A young boy looks out the window of a prosthetic limb and rehabilitation center in Aden, Yemen

Call Trew / The Independent

5/10

Land mines IEDS and suicide belts found by the mine clearance teams are laid out during training sessions

Call Trew / The Independent

6/10

This suicide belt full of nails was made by al-Qaeda militants in South Yemen

Call Trew / The Independent

7/10

The mine clearance teams have compiled booklets that inform the local population about looking out for mines and IEDS

Call Trew / The Independent

8/10

Posters hang along the walls of a training center and inform citizens of the dangers of mines

Call Trew / The Independent

9/10

These anti-tank and anti-vehicle mines are pulled out of the ground every year by mining teams

Call Trew / The Independent

10/10

Mine crews say Al-Qaeda militants make their own suicide vests and explosives activated by victims

Call Trew / The Independent

1/10

Emad, 14, lost both his legs in a mortar attack near Aden, Yemen

Call Trew / The Independent

2/10

Young trainees are trained in identifying mines and improvised explosives in Mukalla, Yemen

Call Trew / The Independent

3/10

Information brochures warn citizens of the dangers of landmines in Yemen

Call Trew / The Independent

4/10

A young boy looks out the window of a prosthetic limb and rehabilitation center in Aden, Yemen

Call Trew / The Independent

5/10

Land mines IEDS and suicide belts found by the mine clearance teams are laid out during training sessions

Call Trew / The Independent

6/10

This suicide belt full of nails was made by al-Qaeda militants in South Yemen

Call Trew / The Independent

7/10

The mine clearance teams have compiled booklets that inform the local population about looking out for mines and IEDS

Call Trew / The Independent

8/10

Posters hang along the walls of a training center and inform citizens of the dangers of mines

Call Trew / The Independent

9/10

These anti-tank and anti-vehicle mines are pulled out of the ground every year by mining teams

Call Trew / The Independent

10/10

Mine crews say Al-Qaeda militants make their own suicide vests and explosives activated by victims

Call Trew / The Independent

Since the implementation of Mr Obama’s policy, the US is only authorized to use anti-personnel mines to defend South Korea.

The policy change is expected to be implemented in the coming days and was prompted by a Pentagon evaluation launched in 2017 by the then Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis.

The study found that landmine bans “increased the risk of mission success” and increased the risk of American casualties. It states that all landmines that are making progress must also include a 30-day self-destructing or self-deactivation mechanism.

Many deaths from landmines occur when non-fighters stumble over long-abandoned ammunition buried in former war zones. A timed self-deactivation would help prevent those deaths.

Despite the security measure, the international community largely opposes the use of landmines. The Mine Ban treaty – drawn up during the 1997 Ottawa treaty – was signed by 164 countries, although the US refused to sign.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) identifies landmine injuries as “particularly horrible” and is considered by war surgeons “one of the worst injuries”. For those who survive a meeting with a mine, they are likely to spend the rest of their lives with the injury.

Only the best news in your inbox

“The victim who survives an anti-personnel mine explosion usually requires amputation, multiple operations and long-term physical rehabilitation. Mines that survive are often permanently disabled – with serious social, psychological and economic implications, “wrote the ICRC in a 2009 FAQ.

According to the ICRC, the most likely victims of an anti-personnel mine will be citizens trying to continue their daily work.

“The groups most at risk for anti-personnel mines are usually men and boys who are involved in livelihoods such as agriculture, hats and the collection of firewood and water. In many affected communities, people have no choice but to enter areas that may be dangerous due to economic necessity, “said the ICRC statement.

read more

Rob Berchinski, the White House director of the National Security Council who coordinated landmine policy during the Obama administration, went to Twitter on Thursday to refute the idea that anti-personnel mines were particularly useful military tools.

“The most important point is that they are not only enormously harmful to civilians after the end of the war, but they are also of very negligible military use,” he wrote. “Farmers and children with legs blown away long after the war ended? Yep. A particularly useful tool for our service members? No.”

Berschinski further said: ‘DoD acknowledged that these weapons do not serve a good purpose on the modern battlefield. Studies commissioned by DoD have even shown that during the Gulf War they mainly served to limit the maneuvering capacity of the US ground forces. “

.