Trump promotes Ted Cruz’s statement that Elizabeth Warren “should be more hospitable as an Indian”

Elizabeth Warren apologized to six colored women who left her campaign in Nevada after claiming that the campaign promoted a “toxic work environment” that symbolized minorities.

The Massachusetts senator and the 2020 candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination told MSNBC host Chris Hayes on Thursday that she believes women “without a doubt” and is taking responsibility for their departure.

She said that she is working to deal with those complaints with her staff, despite her intention to “set up a campaign and a working environment that is diverse and open, [where] everyone is welcome and celebrated and every day she goes to work can bring “.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

She said she is also “very aware that racism and oppression have left a long legacy in this country, and it creates the kind of toxicity in which power structures, people benefit from other people – it is something that we must constantly be vigilant and constantly determined to do it better. “

Republican Senator Ted Cruz attacked Mrs. Warren on Twitter and called on Donald Trump’s blemish “Pocahontas” to mock her alleged fabricated claim to American descent to advance her career, although there are no indications that this would benefit her professionally .

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/10

A man holds up a sign criticizing billionaires in the Michael Bloomberg presidential race in Compton, Califronia. The former mayor of New York skipped the first caucus in Iowa and instead campaigned on February 3 in California

Reuters

2/10

Elizabeth Warren is presented with a balloon image of herself at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

3/10

Joe Biden takes a selfie with a supporter and his child outside of a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

4/10

A Trump supporter rides on January 14 at a rally for Amy Klobuchar in Des Moines, Iowa

AP

5/10

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders argue after a confrontation in a TV debate in which Sanders claimed that Warren did not tell the truth about a conversation in which she claimed that a woman could not win the presidency on January 14

AP

6/10

Supporter Pat Provencher listens to Pete Buttigieg in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4

Getty

7/10

Elizabeth Warren rushes off after a conversation with reporters during a campaign event in Nashau, New Hampshire

Getty

8/10

Supporters of Amy Klobuchar gather for a demonstration. Behind them, dozens of Pete Buttigieg characters are planted in the snowy soil

AP

9/10

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire awaiting the results of the caucus in Iowa

Reuters

10/10

Candidates participate in the CNN debate before the Iowa caucus on January 14. From left to right: billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer, senator Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, senator Bernie Sanders, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

AFP / Getty

1/10

A man holds up a sign criticizing billionaires in the Michael Bloomberg presidential race in Compton, Califronia. The former mayor of New York skipped the first caucus in Iowa and instead campaigned on February 3 in California

Reuters

2/10

Elizabeth Warren is presented with a balloon image of herself at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

3/10

Joe Biden takes a selfie with a supporter and his child outside of a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

4/10

A Trump supporter rides on January 14 at a rally for Amy Klobuchar in Des Moines, Iowa

AP

5/10

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders argue after a confrontation in a TV debate in which Sanders claimed that Warren did not tell the truth about a conversation in which she claimed that a woman could not win the presidency on January 14

AP

6/10

Supporter Pat Provencher listens to Pete Buttigieg in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4

Getty

7/10

Elizabeth Warren rushes off after a conversation with reporters during a campaign event in Nashau, New Hampshire

Getty

8/10

Supporters of Amy Klobuchar gather for a demonstration. Behind them, dozens of Pete Buttigieg characters are planted in the snowy soil

AP

9/10

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire awaiting the results of the caucus in Iowa

Reuters

10/10

Candidates participate in the CNN debate before the Iowa caucus on January 14. From left to right: billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer, senator Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, senator Bernie Sanders, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

AFP / Getty

Mr. Cruz said: “You would think that an Indian woman would be more hospitable.”

read more

The president has retweeted the post to his timeline.

At his meetings and in his remarks before the 2020 elections, Mr. Trump revived his use of the pejorative nickname – with the name of the Indian teenager who was kidnapped, detained, encouraged to convert to Christianity and to London to send where she died at the age of 21 in the early 1600s.

Mrs. Warren is campaigning in New Hampshire before the February 11 primary elections after her third place on Monday in Iowa.

On Thursday, an article in Politico said that three of the six women who left her 70-member Nevada team for that state’s caucus on February 22 felt “marginalized” by the campaign, despite attempts to report their complaints to staff of human resources and their superiors.

The campaign has not challenged women’s accounts and says that their experience does not reflect the mission of the organization to promote an “inclusive environment”.

Their departure follows a shift in Democratic party and campaign organizations to address the historic lack of diversity in leadership, with few women and colored people in top positions.

.