Trump promises to ‘smash’ Venezuelan president by inviting Maduro’s rival to State of the Union Speech

Last updated: February 5, 2020, 11:01 AM IST

Washington: US President Donald Trump promised Tuesday to “beat” the rule of Venezuela’s left-wing leader, Nicolas Maduro, while welcoming his rival at his annual speech to Congress. In an exceptionally direct sign of support, Trump invited the opposition leader Juan Guaido of Venezuela – regarded by some 60 countries as interim president – to view his State of the Union speech from the gallery above.

“Maduro is an illegal ruler, a tyrant who bruises his people,” Trump said.

But Maduro’s grasp of tyranny will be crushed and broken, “he said, calling Guaido the” legitimate president of Venezuela, “Trump said the 36-year-old engineer who had become a politician” was a man who carries hope, dreams and ambitions of all Venezuelans. “

The powerful words of Trump come after a period of relative restraint in Venezuela that gave rise to comments on whether he was putting the crisis on a low fire.

Maduro has shown few signs that, more than a year after the United States and most Western and Latin American countries had declared him illegal, he left and cited elections that were widely criticized for irregularities.

Maduro, who is running a crumbling economy that has sent millions of refugees, is still enjoying the support of the army, and Guaido’s efforts to overthrow him by street protests have been blinded. The leftist leader also enjoys support from Russia, China and Cuba.

Trump’s greeting to Guaido came in a very partisan speech with new vows from a hard line about immigration from Latin America while citing crimes committed by individual foreigners.

But Guaido enjoyed a predominantly two-fold welcome, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also applauding him while the Venezuelan opposition leader, a serious look on his face, waved back to the room.

For Trump, however, Venezuela has also become a political notion of socialism because it is attacking the rival Democratic Party for proposed reforms such as expanding health coverage.

“Socialism destroys nations. But always remember, freedom unites the soul,” Trump said.

Trump spoke a day before the senate voted on whether he would remove him from office because he had pressured Ukraine to dig up a political rival.

He is generally expected to be acquitted after his accusation by the Democratic-led House of Representatives.

