Trump promises great American comeback

The US president launched a new nationwide campaign in North Carolina to breathe new life into disadvantaged cities and towns across America.

PTI

Last updated: February 8, 2020, 11:27 AM IST

Washington: For decades, American politicians have put their special interests above the interests of the country, US President Donald Trump said Friday, claiming that he has abolished some of the “disastrous” trade agreements of the past.

Trump launched a new nationwide campaign in North Carolina to breathe new life into disadvantaged cities and towns across America. Trump said the US is in the middle of the biggest comeback it has ever had. This is a comeback. We did poorly, he said.

For decades, Washington politicians have placed special interests above American interests. They implemented disastrous trade policies. Like, it’s unbelievable, quite frankly. I have viewed some of these deals; I said, “Who the hell would have done this?” Who would have done this? A child would not have agreed to this. “Unbelievable,” Trump said in his speech at a business meeting.

“For years I heard that China will take over the world’s largest economy in 2019. I have always heard that. I hated it because I said,” If I run, 2019 is not that far away. ” “We are so far ahead. We are now so far ahead. We have become a rocket ship that has received billions and billions and billions of tariffs, and has given many of them to our farmers and different targets,” he said.

“Now we have a deal with China. I spoke with (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping) last night, and we are working on a problem, the virus. It is a very difficult situation. But I think he will deal with it I think he handled it very well. We help where we can, “he said.

His administration, Trump said, has signed the deal between Mexico and Canada – USMCA and has concluded trade agreements with Japan and South Korea. “Our economy is now the envy of the whole world. You have to see when leaders come to my office, this beautiful Oval Office,” he added.

After years of building other countries, we are finally building our country, Trump said.

.