Trump prohibits New Yorkers from signing up for “trusted travelers” programs in retaliation for sanctuary legislation

The Trump administration immediately banned New York residents from enrolling in Trusted Traveler programs (TTP), as a retaliation for a new state law that blocks federal immigration officials from accessing motor vehicle registrations.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed the move Thursday, the morning after Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf first announced the measure on Fox News.

The radical change came only a few hours after Mr. Trump attacked the status of the New York sanctuary during his State of the Union attack.

Sanctuary cities are places that offer immigrants extra protection and refuse to cooperate with federal officials and federal law enforcement officers, which has only escalated since Mr. Trump took office.

In a three-page letter, the DHS said that New York legislation, called the “Green Light” law, is preventing federal agencies from protecting residents from “imminent threats to national security and public security.”

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer who is best known for the high-profile clients he has successfully defended.

Those customers include OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

A long time connected to Harvard Law, the New Yorker Dershowitz said “it is great to take positions that are ultimately not only controversial, but also almost untenable.”

Getty

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent counselor who led the investigation that led to Bill Clinton being charged.

That investigation began as an investigation into a real estate scandal known as Whitewater and eventually led to an accusation after Clinton lied about an affair with trainee Monica Lewinsky at the White House.

AP

3/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the old personal lawyer of the president and now personal lawyer in the White House.

He was accused by former Rudy Giuliani employee Lev Parnas of “in the loop” during the Ukrainian scandal.

Getty

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Attorney General in Florida and an old support from the president.

She made herself a name for the fact that she had hyperpartisite views on issues and her preference for publicity.

She is probably a prominent audience-oriented figure during the process.

AFP / Getty

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House counselor and leads the president’s defense team.

Getty

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

Although not officially named as one of the president’s accusation lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s over-playing a role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been making headlines for months as he defends his client and for his apparent role in trying to force Ukraine to start investigating Joe Biden.

We will see how he is doing in the actual court case that he said he likes to be part of.

Reuters

The law, which came into force in December, allows people without legal permission to apply for a driver’s license in the US. It also contains a provision that prohibits state DMV officials from providing all of their data to entities that enforce immigration law unless a court orders them to do so.

The law blocks US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which patrols the US-Canada border in New York and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), to obtain information about the owner of the vehicle.

Wolf called the new New York law “disappointing” during a Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson late on Wednesday evening. He said the suspension of Global Entry and similar TTP initiatives was effective immediately.

The programs allow rapid approval at certain airports for pre-approved travelers who are considered “low risk” by CBP upon arrival in the US. Members enter the country through automatic kiosks to shorten the waiting time.

“They (New York residents) cannot register or re-register for these trusted traveler programs that offer customs and border protection because we no longer have access to ensure that they meet those program requirements,” he said.

A senior adviser to the New York president, Andrew Cuomo, Rich Azzopardi, said the move was politically motivated by DHS.

“This is clearly political retribution by the federal government and we are going to review our legal options,” Azzopardi said.

President Donald Trump holds up the newspaper with the text “ACQUITTED” at the 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast

Mr Cuomo, a democrat, approved the Green Light Act last summer, allowing people abroad to use documents issued abroad to prove their age and identity, so that they can apply for driving rights.

Lawmakers and Mr. Cuomo were concerned that ICE and CBP could easily obtain information about people looking for a permit and possibly make it easier to be deported.

Since becoming president, Trump routinely attacks New York; a liberal state that opted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election with more than 20 points.

Last month, Trump attacked the city for plans to build sea barriers to protect the region against rising sea levels.

“A huge $ 200 billion sea wall built around New York to protect it against rare storms is a costly, foolish, and environmentally unfriendly idea that, if necessary, probably won’t work,” tweeted Mr. Trump. “It also looks terrible. Sorry, you just have to have your mops and buckets ready!”

Additional reporting by AP

