Trump portrayed as an American football player at the bizarre Mar-a-Lago Trumpettes event

Donald Trump appeared before an insanely grinning caricature of himself dressed as an American football player when he reached supporters during a re-election campaign this weekend.

The president and first lady came on stage in the midst of the dying tones of Lee Greenwood’s ballad “I’m proud of an American,” while the sport-inspired artwork loomed above, with a football clamped with “2020” on it.

The Mar-a-Lago event, called “Red, white and blue celebrating the Trump gala”, was organized by the Trumpettes – a group launched by Trump-supporting women during his 2016 campaign.

Mr Trump opened his speech by claiming that more than 1,000 “women, all women, only women” responded to the first “small” advertisement of the Trumpettes, before mistakenly telling the public that his opinion polls were the best they ever had had been.

The triumphal gala came one day after Republicans chose not to hear witnesses in the process of ousting the Senate, and pave the way for the almost inevitable acquittal of Mr. Trump next week.

1/29

Trump styles are “You are fired!” posed in his Trump Tower office in June 2012. At the time, he was known as a reality TV star on The Apprentice

Diane Bondareff / Invision / AP

2/29

He was also known as the patron of the Miss Universe competition

Getty

3/29

There are early signs of Trump’s ambition for the presidency everywhere. Not in the least in his book from 2011 ‘Time to get tough: Making America # 1 again’

Getty

4/29

Trump with Piers Morgan in November 2010. Piers Morgan has long said that he and Trump are good friends

Getty

5/29

Trump appeared on Fox & Friends, his favorite show, in August 2011

Getty

6/29

Trump considered running during the 2012 elections, where he would face Barack Obama. He speaks here during an event for a Republican women’s group

Getty

7/29

Trump was subjected to a Comedy Central roast in 2011. He is shown here as roasted by rapper Snoop Dogg

Getty

8/29

Given that this Trump store is located in the lobby of Trump Tower, it can be said that Trump sells merchandise of his own from his own home

Getty

9/29

Trump held meetings with prominent Republicans when considering his 2012 bid. He is pictured here with the Governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin

Getty

10/29

In the end he did not start running in 2012, but instead endorsed Republican candidate Mitt Romney

AFP / Getty

11/29

The Trump golf course in Aberdeen turned out to be controversial in 2012 when he started lobbying the Scottish government against wind power so they wouldn’t install offshore turbines in his new job

Getty

12/29

He even gave evidence to a Scottish parliamentary committee that discouraged wind energy

AFP / Getty

13/29

He of course found time for a round

AFP / Getty

14/29

On June 16, 2015, Trump announced that he would stand for the presidency of the United States in the 2016 election as a republican

Getty

15/29

His campaign was divided and stroked controversy wherever he went. He was finally declared Republican candidate in June 2016

Getty

16/29

Trump participated in the TV debate against opponent Hillary Clinton on October 9

Getty

17/29

Trump and wife Melania vote in the presidential election on November 8, 2016

AFP / Getty

18/29

Hillary Clinton admitted the defeat on November 9 at 2.50 p.m. and President-Elect Trump gave his victory speech quickly to a crowd of supporters

Getty

19/29

News coverage around the world focused on the enormous political upset that Trump’s victory meant

AFP / Getty

20/29

Trump met with President Obama to discuss transition planning on November 10. Obama had fiercely denounced Trump during the election campaign, at one point even cursing that he would not leave the White House if Trump won

AFP / Getty

21/29

Donald Trump and Nigel Farage pose in the golden elevator at Trump Tower on November 12, 2016. Farage was the first British politician to meet Trump after the election

LeaveEUOffical / Twitter

22/29

The inauguration of Donald Trump took place on January 20, 2017. Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer boasted that the crowd was the “biggest ever” witnessing an inauguration, a claim that proved false

Getty

23/29

In his first 100 days as a leader, Trump signed 24 executive orders, most of each president

AFP / Getty

24/29

One of Trump’s most memorable election promises was building a wall between the US and Mexico. He is standing here for a prototype for part of the wall

Getty

25/29

Trump’s meetings with other world leaders have not resulted in a shortage of photo opportunities

Getty

26/29

Trump was welcomed by the queen in the UK and a state banquet was held in Buckingham Palace in his honor

Reuters

27/29

Not everyone welcomed the president. Mass protests were held in London during his visits in both 2018 and 2019

EPA

28/29

One of Trump’s most important encounters with another leader was with Kim Jong Un in North Korea. In June 2019, Trump became the first incumbent president to set foot in North Korea

Getty

29/29

President Trump will fight for a second term in 2020, who knows what the next decade will bring?

Getty

Images uploaded on social media showed Mr. Trump past cheerleaders dressed in red, white and blue, and paused to applaud himself as he entered the busy hall, where guests cheered and shouted “oh my god” while Greenwood shouted them from the stage serenade.

During the heavily nationalistic event, those present sang in the dark with “God Bless America” ​​by Kate Smith, which is banned by some sports teams because the singer has also performed racist songs.

The president’s son, Donald Jr., was photographed as he spoke to the crowd, while footage also showed that Lynnette Hardaway from pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk stated: “We only found that because you’re black, this didn’t mean that you had to vote for Democrat. “

The first lady also gave a rare speech in which she seemed to point to a decision to play a more involved, public role in her husband’s campaign than in 2016.

“I’m looking forward to campaigning and fighting for Americans and our great nation,” said Melania Trump, while someone behind the camera is happy to notice how “different” she is from Michelle Obama.

Around midnight Mr. Trump went to Twitter to mock the height of Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg, to which he referred by the nickname “Mini Mike”.

The president claimed that Mr. Bloomberg “is now negotiating both to get to the primary debate of the Democrats and to have the right to stand on boxes or lift during the debates.”

“He’s not going anywhere, just wasting his money, but he’s having the DNC rig the elections against Crazy Bernie,” Trump said, adding, “They’re doing it again at Bernie, 2016.”

There are no indications that Mr Bloomberg is negotiating a lift during primary debates or to set up the election against Bernie Sanders.

Mr. Trump’s allegation may have been a confusing reference to the DNC’s removal of the fundraising threshold from his Friday debate qualifications – a decision that allowed Mr Bloomberg to participate.

The Trumpettes gala came just days after police officers opened fire in the resort after opera singer Hannah Roemhild crashed her car through two security checkpoints.

Hours later, Mr. Trump arrived at his resort in Florida – where two students from Miami University are waiting for the results of tests that determine if they have contracted a corona virus.

Mr. Trump went to Twitter to post a picture of himself playing golf, despite blaming Barack Obama for doing the same during the Ebola crisis.

He will organize his annual Super Bowl party on Sunday.

Mr Trump has previously insisted that NFL players kneeling during the national anthem should be banned for a season without payment to protest against police racism and cruelty.

