Trump pledges support for anti-abortion movement at March for Life rally

President Donald Trump reiterated his support for tougher abortion restrictions on Friday, promising at the annual March for Life rally in Washington that “unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House” .

Trump, who has gone down in history as the first president to attend the event since it started almost half a century ago, has sought to strengthen ties with a key coalition at its base political party, which he will need as he seeks re-election this year. He used his remarks not only to express support for the movement, but to portray those who support softer abortion laws as radicals, often using language that distorted the views of most Democrats.

“Together, we are the voice of the voiceless. As far as the Democrats are concerned – and you know it – you have seen what has happened. Democrats have taken the most radical and extreme positions taken and seen in this country in years and decades and you can even say for centuries, “said Trump.

The Trump administration has always worked to regulate or restrict access to abortion, appointed two Supreme Court justices deemed to have anti-abortion opinions and announced Friday that it would take legal action against California regarding the state mandate that insurers, including private health insurance policies, cover abortions.

The march aligns with Roe v. Wade’s 47th anniversary week this year, traditionally in an anti-abortion response to the historic 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion across the country. The event was founded in 1974 by anti-abortion activist Nellie Gray and generally attracts approximately 100,000 participants from across the country. The plan is to continue the event until Roe is knocked down, according to the organizers of the march.

Crowds gathered on the National Mall Friday morning well before 12:00 p.m. ET kick-off time. There was a festival atmosphere as the music sounded from the speakers near the main stage. Many participants, including priests and school visits, had come from all over the country to attend, some wearing pins and buttons. Messages on the printed panels included “Love Life / Choose Life”, “Save the Baby Humans” and “Pro-Life Voices for Trump”.

Nancy Weber, 57, of St. Charles, Illinois, told CNN that she left home at 4 p.m. Thursday to make the 15 hour trip to Washington to “show our support for life”. She said that an unplanned pregnancy earlier in her life, which led her to abandon the child for adoption, helped change her view.

“What is a world without children? Our main asset is the people, ”she said. “So I believe adoption is the loving option.”

The Connecticut Nieves family, calling themselves “pro-life for life,” made the decision to attend this year’s march before knowing that Trump was speaking.

Although he is “not a big fan of Trump,” said Matthew Nieves, 22, “it’s fantastic that he supports that.”

An ally of the anti-abortion movement

Trump is the first president to attend the march, said Walk for Life chair Jeanne Mancini. He was also the first president to speak during the walk via satellite feed when he addressed participants in 2018.

Trump has regularly discussed the need to restrict abortion rights during the election campaign and has taken many steps in power to do so.

Since taking office in 2017, Trump has reinstated a ban on U.S. government funding for international non-governmental organizations that practice or promote abortions, appointed anti-abortion judges, and opposed abortions later in the year. pregnancy. The Department of Health and Social Services has also proposed multiple measures to regulate or restrict access to abortion, some with the stated goal of protecting the religious freedom of health care providers, during his tenure.

The Trump campaign will also create another anti-abortion coalition for the 2020 election, as it did in 2016, again led by anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List Chair Marjorie Dannenfelser, spokesperson national group announced the day before the march.

Friday’s event – themed “Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman” – will feature a rally at the National Mall at noon followed by a march that will end on the steps of the Supreme Court. Minority House whip Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, and GOP representative Chris Smith from New Jersey are also expected to speak during the march.

The march has enjoyed the support of several Republican administrations in the past and that of Trump has been no different. In 2017, Vice President Mike Pence and White House Advisor Kellyanne Conway both spoke at the event, the Vice President again doing so in 2019. Former presidents phoned the march , Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush addressing the event by telephone.

This story is breaking and will be updated.