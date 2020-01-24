Trump plans to extend the travel ban to Nigeria

Stringer / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

As Donald Trump’s impeachment process continues, the President confirmed this week that he plans to extend his controversial travel ban, USA Today reports.

According to relevant sources, Nigeria, Eritrea, Sudan, Tanzania, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Myanmar may be included in a list that already includes Libya, Iran, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, North Korea and Venezuela.

Trump signed the first travel ban on his seventh day in office. As the third anniversary of this announcement approaches Monday, USA Today said Trump confirmed its plans to expand this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“We’re adding a few countries,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday. “You see what is going on in the world, our country must be safe.”

Politico reports that the final list, which has not been confirmed, could be released on Monday. The terms are expected to be set at this time.

Although the ban is not expected to prevent all nationals of the aforementioned African and Asian nations from entering the United States, it is likely that entry attempts will be severely restricted.

A Muslim woman of African origin sings slogans in front of the U.S. consulate in Toronto to speak out against the orders of U.S. President Donald Trump on January 30, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Arindam Shivaani / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The White House has released few details about what the expansion will look like, but spokesman Hogan Gidley made a statement to Politico saying that the travel ban originally imposed on January 27, 2017 was “deeply successful in protecting our country and increasing the security baseline around the world. ”

Gidley also alluded to the fact that the move to combat terrorism is being staged. “If a country wants to fully participate in U.S. immigration programs, it should also follow all security and counter-terrorism measures – because we don’t want to introduce terrorism or any other national security threat into the United States.”

Although this is intended to be a counter-terrorism measure, it should be noted that Trump identified Haiti, Nigeria, and other African nations as “crappy countries” in early 2018. Those familiar with the comments asked Trump why the country wanted Haitian people and more Africans in the US who added that the US should get more people from countries like Norway.

TOPICS: News politics Donald Trump Nigeria travel ban