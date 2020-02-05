Trump Panders for Cubans, Nicaraguanans and Venezuelans while deporting and holding them – mother Jones

In a state of the Union that doubled as a re-election talk, President Donald Trump claimed to support the citizens of three Latin American countries struggling under left-wing rule: Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. The selection was more than a little handy. In November, Trump hopes that voters from those countries – many of whom live in Florida – will support him, not the Democratic opponent he will compare with the socialists who have fled many.

Trump’s push was reinforced by a guest in the home gallery. After he called Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro “a tyrant who bruises his people,” Trump turned around and introduced Juan Guaidó, the opposition leader claiming to be the rightful president of the country, with American support. “All Americans are united with the Venezuelan people in their just struggle for freedom,” Trump said.

But when Guaidó accepted two-party applause, about 24,000 Venezuelans in the United States were confronted with deportation. Trump can grant them work permits and temporary protection against expulsion at any time. He chooses not to do it.

Trump’s policy has put other Venezuelans in more nasty situations. In the past year, under the Remain program in Mexico, the Trump administration has forced about 60,000 asylum seekers to spend months in cartel-driven border cities while waiting for immigration hearings to be lost. Among them are more than 7,700 Cubans, 2,000 Venezuelans and 1,400 Nicaraguans. There have been more than 800 public reports of violent attacks on people sent back to Mexico under the program.

Those admitted to the United States have been sent to profit-making prisons in the deep south where they are being held indefinitely and some of the country’s strictest judges. In August, more than 150 Cuban prisoners in the Bossier Parish Corrections Center of Louisiana protested against the Trump government’s decision to make it nearly impossible for them to be released from detention and eligible for green cards. As Mother Jones reported, guards responded by spraying them with pepper.

In October, Roylan Hernández Díaz, a Cuban asylum seeker, died of apparent suicide in another Louisiana prison. “Unfortunately, we cannot understand what is going on in this country where the whole world is taking refuge,” his partner, Yarelis Gutiérrez, told me the day after his death. “See what happens today. You just don’t know if they will get asylum or die.”

Two days after Christmas in 2018 I met Isaac Molina, along with his partner and her two children, at a border crossing in Tijuana. Molina is exactly the type of person that Trump wants to see as a champion. He is a Nicaraguan doctor who has given medical attention to people protesting against President Daniel Ortega. Molina escaped to the US-Mexico border after being shot in the back and stomach by police officers who were loyal to the Nicaraguan president. Instead of releasing Molina at the border, the Department of Homeland Security separated him from his family and sent him to a profit-making prison in the Mississippi countryside. ICE finally released Molina in April after a four-month legal battle.

Trump has suffered thousands of other similar Nicaraguans, Cubans and Venezuelans. When their countrymen go to the polls, Trump’s best hope is to ignore his actions and only think of his words.