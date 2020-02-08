Trump Ousts Gordon Sondland, the EU ambassador who testified that there was a Quid Pro Quo – Mother Jones

On Friday, the White House rejected a testimony of accusation, ambassador to Gordon Sondland, when President Donald Trump continued his apparent retaliatory campaign against members of his government who testified against him.

SONDLAND also: “I was told today that the President intends to call me back immediately as an ambassador of the United States to the European Union,” he said in a statement

– Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) 7 February 2020

The expulsion of Sondland comes only a few hours after the White House is the assistant to the National Security Council Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and his twin brother, Yevgeny, fired and assigned them to the Pentagon roles.

Sondland’s testimony to the congress strengthened a core part of the investigators’ case to accuse Trump. The investigation was about whether the President abused his power and impeded the law when he refused military assistance from Ukraine in exchange for investigation into political opponents.

“As I testified earlier, Mr. Giuliani’s requests were a consideration for arranging a visit to the White House for President Zelensky,” Sondland said in a testimony in November, referring to Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who helped with the print campaign. “Mr. Giuliani expressed the desires of the President of the United States and we knew that this investigation was important for the President.”

The House later voted to accuse the president of accusing abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. But the senate voted this week to acquit the president, with Senator Mitt Romney as the only republican to break the party and vote to remove Trump from his post. On Thursday, during a crawling speech, Trump cursed his alleged political enemies, condemning the accusation process as “evil,” to which Romney is referred to as a “failed presidential candidate,” and acclaimed home speaker Nancy Pelosi and former FBI director James Comey.