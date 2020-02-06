Trump opens his bizarre victory speech by admitting that he impeded justice – mother Jones

In a creeping, threatening victory speech to mark his acquittal in the process of ousting the Senate, President Donald Trump seemed to admit that he was trying to obstruct an FBI investigation into his campaign by firing the agency’s director.

Before the “malicious” process, the “dirty police officers”, “failed presidential candidate” Mitt Romney, and “terrible person” Nancy Pelosi, started, Trump brought up one of the most inconvenient moments of his presidency: the resignation of FBI Director James Coney.

“If I hadn’t fired James Comey, I might not even be here,” the president said at the start of his remarks. The astonishing statement seemed to admit again that he had removed Comey to impede the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

A quick refresher course: during an interview in NBC in May 2017, Trump contradicted the White House’s first report against the firing of Comey by saying that the decision would have come “regardless of” a recommendation from the Justice Department. In the same interview, Trump revealed that he had asked Comey if he was under investigation – a recognition that many people interpreted as an attempt to obstruct justice. The president has since renounced this admission a number of times.

On Thursday, that alternating story seemed to land again on the apparent confession that he was indeed trying to obstruct justice – and that he saw Comey as a deadly threat to his presidency.

Pres. Trump: “Had I not fired James Comey … it is possible that I would not even be standing here now.” https://t.co/CAGZNQIreY pic.twitter.com/LVmj7zgmNT

– ABC News (@ABC) 6 February 2020