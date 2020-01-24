As you will remember, Lev Parnas is one of Rudy Giuliani’s henchmen, who is responsible for Ukraine investigating Hunter Biden. Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he does not know Parnas and has never spoken to him, but ABC News has received a recording that suggests that Trump knew Parnas better than he claims:

The recording appears to contradict President Trump’s statements and support the narrative that Parnas has spoken in radio interviews in recent days. Sources familiar with the recording said The picture was taken during an intimate dinner on April 30, 2018 at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.

“Get rid of them!” Heard President Trump’s voice. “Bring her out tomorrow. I don’t care Bring her out tomorrow. Take them out. OK? Do it.”

… .Parnas seems to say:The biggest problem, I think, where to start is that we have to get rid of the ambassador. It is still left over from the Clinton administration, ”says Parnas Trump. “Basically, she walks around and tells everyone:” Wait, he is being charged, just wait. “(Yovanovitch had actually served in the State Department since the Reagan administration.)

April 2018! So far, we have all believed that the Ukrainegate started in early 2019 or possibly late 2018. But apparently this matter was at least two years ago. I wonder how far it really goes.