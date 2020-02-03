Trump on Big Speech for Presidency

Donald Trumps assistants and allies insist on him to avoid confrontation with democratic critics during the speech of the State of the Union because of the ongoing trial against him.

Reuters

Last updated: February 4, 2020, 1:35 PM IST

Washington: With the urge to accuse him, US President Donald Trump will face his Democratic prosecutors on Tuesday evening during a speech by the State of the Union, where he is expected to push his case for another four years.

Trump, a Republican, may be tempted to lash out at his Democratic critics who are sitting in front of him in the US House of Representatives, and see it as a chance of recouping against those who tried to dispel him by what he called a “witch hunt” “calls.

However, some of his assistants and allies insist on avoiding a confrontation. The senate led by the republicans will almost certainly end the impeachment drive on Wednesday with a vote to acquit him. His speech, which starts on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET (0200 GMT), offers Trump the opportunity to pass on his message for what is likely to be a hard-fought fight for re-election on November 3.

Aid workers say there has been an internal debate in the White House as to whether he should even bring accusation in his speech. A senior official said Monday evening that Trump was not expected to delve deep into the issue, but acknowledged that this could always change.

Trump himself has said that he is planning a cheerful speech that offers an optimistic vision at a time when Washington – and the rest of the country – is polarized about his leadership.

“We really want to send a very, very positive message,” Trump told reporters at a Super Bowl party at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday. Senator Pat Roberts, a Republican and strong Trump supporter of Kansas, told reporters on Capitol Hill Monday that Trump would help himself by taking the main road. “I hope he will smother people with the milk of human kindness,” Roberts said.

Asked if Trump could use deposition to his advantage by being merciful about the future, Roberts said, “Could. Some of us have insisted on that. “The theme of Trump’s speech is” The Great American Comeback. ” He plans to emphasize the strength of the US economy and performance, such as a trade agreement with China and another trade pact with Mexico and Canada.

Trump is also expected to offer to work with his political opponents on issues such as reducing healthcare costs and drug prices and rebuilding infrastructure, officials said. But with the two parties immersed in annual election politics, no major legislative action is expected this year.

Trump is expected to contrast his views on health care with the plans of his Democratic rivals, a reference to left-wing proposals from two of the Democratic presidential candidates he often attacks, senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

He is also expected to promote his efforts to prevent migrants from crossing the South American border, as well as national security movements, such as his decision to kill the Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani with a drone attack.

However, this year the president held little hope for cooperation between two parties in the aftermath of the accusation and said he doubted the Democrats would want to cooperate with him. “I’m not sure if they can do it, to be honest,” Trump told the Fox network in an interview with Super Bowl Sunday.

The State of the Union speech is attended by Democratic and Republican legislators from both the House and the Senate, as well as VIP guests such as cabinet secretaries and Supreme Court judges. The television audience for last year’s speech was estimated at 47 million people.

