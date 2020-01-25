Trump News: The president promises to be the strongest advocate for 'unborn' children in the abortion rally as the political trial begins again

Prosecutors prosecute abuse of power, attack conspiracy theories

The administrators of the Democratic indictment continued to present the case against Donald Trump in the Senate on Thursday, focusing on the abuse of power and accusing the administration and Fox News of driving conspiracy theories “completely false, driven by the Kremlin” as a pretext for fool the 2020 elections by relying on Ukraine for a political favor.

Sylvia Garcia rejected the “unfounded” corruption allegations against Joe Biden regarding his term as vice president, the basis on which Trump asked the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky for a quid pro quo in his notorious July 25 call: an investigation into graft in exchange for the release of $ 391 million (£ 302 million) in military aid approved by Congress to combat Russian aggression.

“There was no basis for the investigation that the president was pursuing and pressuring. None. He was doing it only for his own political benefit,” said the former Texas judge.

The president of the Intelligence Committee of the House of Representatives, Adam Schiff, pointed out a “convergence of interests” between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump: “The Russians not only managed to divert the guilt of their interference in our democracy, but they forced him to retain military aid. “

Schiff also laughed when he claimed that Trump had “made a religious man” of Putin:

Meanwhile, his Judicial Committee counterpart Jerrold Nadler commented: “No president has used his office to force a foreign nation to help him cheat in our elections … The president’s behavior is incorrect. It is illegal. It is dangerous. “.

The prosecution team again made brilliant use of video clips, particularly from Fox experts such as Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson to bring down the indifferent efforts of the pro Trump network to enlighten their viewers.

They also embarrassed Trump, loyal and South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham, by publishing an old excerpt of him speaking during Bill Clinton that completely contradicts his current stance on the proceedings, now his own man on the bench.

They also saved their biggest hits for primetime, when American viewers were more likely to participate in the last marathon session:

Here is the report by John T. Bennett.

.