Trump news live: Latest updates from State of Union speech amid Iowa caucus chaos

Senate hears the final arguments of the impeachment process

Meanwhile, the Senate heard final arguments from the impeachment managers of the House and the president’s legal team, with Adam Schiff calling the defendant “a man without character or ethical compass” and begging the opposition senators to vote for their conscience: ” You are decent. He is not who you are. “

Monday’s session allowed prosecutors to move their remarks more into history than any last ditch to influence the outcome, taking their last chance to influence public opinion and the record for Trump’s expected acquittal in the Republican guided senate on Wednesday.

The House Democrats draw on the Founding Fathers and common sense to encourage senators – and Americans – to see that the President’s actions are not isolated, but a behavioral pattern that will enable him, if not controlled, “cheat” in the 2020 elections.

Schiff called on those few Republican senators who recognized Trump’s misconduct in Ukraine to prevent “runaway presidency” and stand up to say “enough.”

“For a man like Donald J Trump, they gave you a cure and meant to use it. They gave you an oath and meant to hold you to it,” he said. “We have found Donald Trump guilty. Now do impartial justice and condemn him.”

The president’s defense against the Democrats has been to accuse Trump since the start of his presidency, nothing less than an attempt to undo the 2016 elections and try to shape the following. “Leave it up to voters to choose,” said White House counselor, Pat Cipollone, calling again to end the partisan “era of accusation.”

The only thing left while the Senate prepares to acquit Trump on charges of abusing power and obstructing Congress is that Americans are deciding now and in the November elections, while the third presidential trial is in the history of the nation is coming to an end.

Most senators acknowledge that House Democratic managers have essentially proven their case. Trump was charged with two allegations in December: that he abused his power like no other president in history when he pushed Ukraine to investigate rival Democrats, and then impeded Congress by instructing assistants to face the House’s summons.

But important Republicans have decided that the President’s actions against Ukraine do not rise to the level of unassailable violations that justify the dramatic political upheaval of conviction and resignation. His acquittal in Wednesday’s vote is almost certain.

Republican senators Lamar Alexander from Tennessee, Marco Rubio from Florida and Rob Portman from Ohio are among those who have recognized the unsuitability of Trump’s actions, but said they would not vote to hear or condemn more testimony.

“What message does that send?” Asked Democrat Hakeem Jeffries. He warned senators that for Trump, “the past is a prologue.” He urged the Senate to realize that failure to condemn will “allow the misconduct of the president.”

The House Democrats revealed a striking case involving Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who pursued an alternative foreign policy that raised the alarm at the highest levels. As part of the “settlement,” Trump held $ 391 million (£ 302 million) for US aid from Ukraine, a fragile ally who fought against Russia for his personal political gain, they argued. The money was finally released after Congress intervened.

As Chief Justice John Roberts foresaw, the house managers opened with a plea by Jason Crow, a first Colorado democrat and former Army Ranger: “We cannot and must not leave common sense at our door.”

One by one, the Democrats draw on their life experiences to remind senators and Americans of the simple difference between right and wrong in the case against Trump. Val Demings, a former police chief, argued that the president does not behave like someone who is innocent. She warned that if senators do not condemn, Trump will try again to “cheat” before 2020.

“You will send a terrible message to the nation that you can get away with abuse of power, cheating and spreading false stories,” she said.

Before Trump’s celebrity defense set up his final argument, the president himself already registered his views on Twitter, where he regarded the whole thing – as he often does – as a “hoax.”

Ken Starr, the former prosecutor whose investigation led to Bill Clinton’s accusation, complained about the inadequacy of the prosecutor’s “fast track” case.

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow showed political clips of democrats calling for accusation – with many lawmakers of color, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a top Republican film – to claim that this is the “first completely partisan presidential accusation in the history of our nation and it should be our last. “

An important Trump lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, who was forced in last week’s arguments to reverse a radical defense of the presidential power.

Trump wanted to secure his acquittal before arriving at the Capitol on Tuesday night for his State of the Union address, but that won’t happen. Senators who carried the power of their vote to the history books wanted extra time to present their own arguments, in public speeches from the floor of the Senate. They started on Monday afternoon and were expected to continue until Wednesday’s vote.

The trial went on for nearly two weeks and last Friday reached a decisive moment when senators voted against summoning witnesses and documents. Key Republicans said they had heard enough. It will be the first trial in the more than 200-year history of the country without witnesses.

Even new revelations from John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, whose forthcoming book reveals his first handwriting about the fact that Trump had ordered the investigations, did not make it clear to senators that more testimony was needed.

Bolton said he would appear if he received a summons, but GOP senators said the House should have issued the summons and the Senate refused to extend the proceedings.

Prosecutors relied on a 28,000-page report prepared over three months of proceedings in the Democratically Controlled House, including public and private testimonies from 17 witnesses, including current and former ambassadors and national security officials who are close to Ukrainian transactions.

The case stems from Trump’s appeal of 25 July with Ukraine, which he said was “perfect.” A whistleblower from the government who was alarmed by the call filed a complaint that prompted the investigation.

Here is John T Bennett’s report on yesterday’s work.

