Trump news live: Latest updates as the US president blows up sacred Indian cemeteries

Donald Trump faces a wave of recoil after reports revealed that US border officials destroyed an Indian cemetery in Arizona to make way for the President’s long-promised border wall.

The president was “basically trampling the history of the tribe” and ordered the controlled explosions, Rep. Raúl Grijalva, who represents the district in question, told CBS News. In the meantime, Trump was looking for a reported $ 2 billion (£ 1.5 billion) to finance the further construction of the wall in his $ 4.8 trillion (£ 3.7 trillion) budget proposal for fiscal year 2021.

On Sunday, Mr. Trump organized the annual Governors’ Ball at the White House and praised US governors for performing a “great” but sometimes difficult job of leading their states before claiming some of the honor for himself and Said, “You just look at the way our country does. We’ve never done as well as it is now.”

Andrew Buncombe of the Independent has more to say about the reports on more than 100 troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after the president had initially tried to downplay the findings:

Democratic leaders attempted to sabotage Donald Trump’s punishment against impeachment after the president rejected major witnesses in the investigation of their government posts, while attacking those who had sentenced him last week to condemn him.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi hurled Mr. Trump after firing Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a former National Security Council director who testified of the President’s telephone conversation with Ukraine and called the movement a “brutal act of retaliation.”

Even more bizarre commentary from the White House press conference by Donald Trump, where the president suggests reforming the criminal justice system to become more like China when it comes to drug offenses in the United States:

The president has suggested that the Wuhan corona virus, a global public health emergency according to the World Health Organization, will simply “go away” in the coming months due to warming temperatures after the winter months.

Attorney General William Barr has confirmed that the US Department of Justice Rudy Giuliani and others have established a way to formally submit potentially damaging evidence against presidential candidates:

The chairman of the GOP weighed reports of a possible politically motivated attack on Donald Trump’s campaign volunteers in Florida:

George Conway, a prominent Washington attorney and husband of Kellyanne Conway, senior advisor to the White House of Donald Trump, re-threw the president on Twitter:

Donald Trump has retweeted images awaiting the crowd in New Hampshire awaiting a meeting that the president has scheduled a day before the state holds the first in the nation primarily on Tuesday:

Ministry of Justice sets up a process to receive information about election candidates

William Barr, the American Attorney General (EPA)

The US Attorney General, William Barr, has confirmed that the Department of Justice has set up a process to receive information about candidates prior to the November elections, including from Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, but such information should not be taken “at nominal value.”

“We have to be very careful with all the information that comes from Ukraine,” Barr said.

“There are many agendas in Ukraine. There are many counter currents, and we cannot take anything that we get from Ukraine at face value.”

Trump says: “Our economy is strong again”

Donald Trump’s budget request for fiscal year 2021 arrives at the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington (AP)

Donald Trump’s fiscal 2021 plan “sets the course for a future of continued US dominance and prosperity,” the US president said in a document accompanying the document.

“There is optimism that there were not before 63 million Americans asked me to work for them and drain the swamp,” said Mr. Trump, according to a full copy of the budget obtained by The Associated Press.

“For decades, elites in Washington have told us that Americans had no choice but to accept stagnation, decline and decline. We have proven that they are wrong. Our economy is strong again.”

Social media giants criticized for leaving behind ‘misleading’ Pelosi video

The office of Nancy Pelosi has criticized Facebook and Twitter for not removing a “misleading” video from the House speaker who messed up Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech.

Both sites refused to remove the filmed video, which shows her how the speech is being torn while Mr. Trump honors the members of the public and represents a military reunification.

Mrs. Pelosi tore the speech, but only after Mr Trump was ready.

here is Andrew Naughtie about how much winning the New Hampshire primary is actually important for Democratic candidates:

Pelosi says the budget aims to “bring devastating cuts to critical lifelines”

Nancy Pelosi tore the state of the union speech of Donald Trump (AP)

Nancy Pelosi joined the attacks on Mr. Trump’s planned budget and said, “once again the President shows how little he attaches to the good health, financial security and well-being of hard-working American families.”

“Year after year, President Trump’s budgets have been trying to make devastating cuts on critical lifelines that millions of Americans rely on,” she said in a statement.

“The quality, affordable health care of Americans will never be safe with President Trump.”

Trump budget to increase military spending

Mr. Trump’s budget is expected to increase military spending by 0.3 percent to $ 740.5 billion (£ 573 billion) and propose higher spending on defense and veterans.

However, Mike Mullen, former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, has expressed concern about how cuts in foreign aid would affect the American footprint of the citizen around the world, reducing the need for military intervention.

“In an age of great power competition, cutting off these critical investments would not be related to reality around the world,” he wrote in a letter to the best conference leaders.

“This is a time when more investment in diplomacy and development is needed, not less.”

President accused of destroying sacred Native American sites

Donald Trump’s border wall on the US-Mexico border is destroying sacred Native American sites, a democratic congressman said.

Raul Grijalva said construction teams began shooting through parts of Monument Hill, including a cemetery for the Tohono O’Dham Nation.

“Where they were recently shooting at Monument Hill is the resting place for mostly Apache warriors who had been involved in the O’odham battle,” said Mr. Grijalva. “And then the O’odham people laid them respectfully on Monument Hill.”

Trump attacked for “destructive and irrational” budget

The US President’s 2021 budget has been denounced as “destructive and irrational.”

“This destructive and irrational president gives us a destructive and irrational budget,” said John Yarmuth, chairman of the House Budget Committee.

“The budget allegedly includes destructive changes to Medicaid, SNAP, social security, and other aid programs that help Americans make ends meet – while extending their tax cuts for millionaires and wealthy companies.”

Donald Trump is expected to redirect billions of dollars to building his wall on the US-Mexico border, which he has repeatedly claimed Mexico would pay for it.

The US president will seek $ 2 billion (£ 1.5 billion) in funding, considerably less than the $ 8.6 billion (£ 6.7 billion) he asked a year ago.

here is Phil Thomas on the 2021 budget proposal:

Welcome to the latest news from The Independent about the administration of Donald Trump.

The US president is expected to announce his election year budget plan later today, which is expected to yield 21% less foreign aid and reduce social safety net programs.

