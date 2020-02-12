Trump news live: Latest updates as Bernie Sanders promises to remove the president after the New Hampshire primary victory

Donald Trump is forced to deny interference with the conviction of Republican politician Roger Stone – before conducting a Twitter attack on the judge chairing his case – as legal experts warn of a “political attack” by the US Department of Justice under Attorney General William Barr.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won the Democratic New Hampshire primary on Tuesday and promised that his victory meant “the beginning of the end” for Mr. Trump, whom he labeled “the most dangerous president in modern history.”

The commander-in-chief spent his evening mocking the candidates on social media, and selected the faltering campaigns of Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg for special ridicule, even though the latter was not on the Granite State ballot paper .

