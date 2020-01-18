Iran’s supreme leader calls Trump a ‘clown’ in Friday’s first sermon for eight years

Iran’s supreme leader lashed out at Western countries when he led Friday prayers in Tehran for the first time in eight years today, dismissing the “American clowns” who, he said, intend to support the Iranian nation but want to nail his “dagger poisoned “on his back. .

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei used his rare appearance in the weekly prayers to deliver a fiery speech in which he insisted that Iran would not yield to US pressure after months of crushing sanctions and a series of recent crises, since the murder of a Iranian general of high rank until the crash demolition of a Ukrainian passenger plane.

Khamenei said mass funerals for Qassem Soleimani show that the Iranian people support the Islamic Republic despite their recent trials. He said the “cowardly” coup in Soleimani had eliminated the most effective commander in the battle against the Islamic State group.

In response to the murder of Soleimani, Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles against US troops in Iraq, causing only minor injuries. Khamenei said the strike had hit the “image of the United States” as a superpower. In the part of his sermon delivered in Arabic, he said that “real punishment” would be to force the United States to withdraw from the Middle East.

After the missile attack, when the Iranian Revolutionary Guard prepared for a US counterattack that never arrived, it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane shortly after takeoff from Tehran International Airport, killing all 176 passengers on board, mostly Iranians .

The authorities hid their role in the tragedy for three days, initially blaming the accident for a technical problem. When he arrived, his admission of responsibility triggered days of street protests, which the security forces dispersed with real ammunition and tear gas.

Khamenei called the plane’s demolition a “bitter accident” that, according to him, saddened Iran as much as it made its enemies happy. He said that Iran’s enemies had taken advantage of the accident to question the Islamic Republic, the Revolutionary Guard and the armed forces.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Friday that his country wants Iran to issue a formal document admitting its guilt. Ukraine, Canada and other nations whose citizens died in the accident have demanded that Iran pay compensation to the families of the victims.

Khamenei also lashed out at Britain, France and Germany after they activated a dispute mechanism to try to get Iran back to comply with the 2015 nuclear agreement. Iran began to openly violate certain limits under the agreement last summer, more than a year after Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and began imposing sanctions. After the murder of Soleimani, Iran said it was no longer bound by the nuclear agreement.

“These despicable governments hope to bring the Iranian nation to its knees,” Khamenei said. “The United States, which is your elder, your leader and your teacher, could not bring the Iranian nation to its knees. You are too small to bring the Iranian nation to its knees.”

Khamenei has held the country’s leading position since 1989 and has the final say in all important decisions. The 80-year-old leader cried openly at Soleimani’s funeral and promised “severe reprisals” against the United States.

Thousands of people attended Friday prayers, occasionally interrupting his speech by singing “God is the greatest!” and “Death to America!”

Tensions between Iran and the United States have steadily increased since Trump withdrew from the nuclear agreement, which had imposed restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

Since then, the United States imposed crippling sanctions on Iran, including its vital oil and gas industry, pushing the country into an economic crisis that has sparked several waves of sporadic and leaderless protests. Trump has openly encouraged protesters, even tweeting in Farsi, in hopes that protests and sanctions will bring about a fundamental change in a long-standing adversary.

Khamenei mocked those efforts, dismissing “these American clowns who say falsely and despicably that they are standing with the Iranian people.” He did not refer to Trump by name, but he clearly referred to him and his administration.

“You’re lying,” he said. “If you stop with the Iranian people it is because you want to drive your poisoned dagger into the back of the Iranian nation. Of course, you have not been able to do that until now, and you will not be able to do it a damn thing.”

Khamenei was always skeptical about the nuclear agreement, arguing that the United States could not be trusted. But he allowed President Hassan Rouhani, a relatively moderate, to conclude the agreement with Barack Obama. Since Trump’s retirement, he has repeatedly said that there can be no negotiations with the United States.

Khamenei last delivered a sermon on Friday in February 2012, when he called Israel a “cancerous tumor” and promised to support anyone who confronts him. He also warned against any US attack on Iran over its nuclear program, saying the United States would be damaged “10 times more.”

Here is the report by Borzou Daragahi.