Trump National Security Advisor claims anti-Semitism for new settlements in Gaza

A top adviser to Donald Trump has suggested that increasing global anti-Semitism would force the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories.

Robert O’Brien, the national security adviser to the Trump government, defended Mr Trump’s peace plan in the Middle East, which was unveiled earlier this month during a meeting with other diplomats on Wednesday.

Mr. O’Brien said that Mr. Trump’s plan, although not perfect, was a good deal for the Palestinians and urged them to give their support.

“This could be the last opportunity for a two-state solution,” said Mr. O’Brien. “The Israeli birth rate is strong and growing because anti-Semitism in Europe and other places in the world is unfortunately encouraging more Jews to return to Israel. The settlements will continue to expand. If this freeze on settlements does not persist. If this peace process does not work, it may be physically impossible to have a two-state solution. “

The Israeli settlements built on the West Bank have been largely condemned by the international community – and by Palestinians – as illegal. Mr O’Brien’s statements appear to portray the extension of Israeli expansion to Palestinian territory as inevitable, in line with Mr Trump’s overwhelming support for Israel in the field of diplomacy.

In 2017, Mr. Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel – a move that put him at odds with the majority of world leaders – and the following year he opened an embassy in the city.

Mr O’Brien’s argument that Israelis will inevitably overwhelm the Palestinians through reproduction and immigration did not take into account the Palestinian birth rates that were higher than those of Israel. The Associated Press reported that the Palestinian population has grown 33 percent faster than that of Israel.

The language of ultimatum given by Mr. O’Brien – “this could be the last opportunity” – reflects that of Mr. Trump’s architect in the Middle East, his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

In an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Mr. Kushner suggested that if the Palestinians did not accept the offer, they would “ruin” it and lose the sympathy of the global community.

“Palestinian leaders must ask themselves: do they want a state? Do they want to have a better life? If they do, we have created a framework for them and we will treat them in a very respectful way, “Mr. Kushner told Mrs. Amanpour.” If they don’t, they will ruin another opportunity as if they were opportunity they have ever had in their life. “

Mr. Kushner defended the plan by citing his own “expertise” about the region, claiming he had read 25 books and studied the 72-year conflict for three years.

Mr Trump’s plan includes the eventual establishment of a Palestinian state, but does so by forcing the Palestinians to give up the West Bank land that is already occupied by Israeli settlers and the Jordanian important valley for agriculture – the home of 65,000 Palestinians – cede to Israel.

Palestinian leaders have quickly expressed their opposition to the plan, which was touted by Trump as the “Deal of the Century.”

“After the nonsense we heard today, we say a thousand” no “to the Deal of the Century,” Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said.

Despite the US insist that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slowly proceed with the plans for annexation, Mr. Netanyahu said that he would vote on this issue at his next cabinet meeting.

