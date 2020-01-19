Trump must be removed from office to safeguard the 2020 elections, say Democrats in a trial trial

Donald Trump must be removed from office to safeguard the 2020 elections, preserve the constitution and protect national security, according to a political trial report submitted by House Democrats.

The president of the United States abused the powers of his office, “abandoned his oath to faithfully enforce the laws and betrayed his public confidence” in his dealings with Ukraine, according to the memorandum.

He also argued that Trump’s behavior in trying to pressure Ukraine to initiate an investigation into his political rival was “the worst nightmare” of the editors of the US constitution.

“The Senate must condemn and dismiss President Trump to avoid serious and long-term damage to our democratic values ​​and the security of the nation,” the document adds.

Trump’s legal team responded immediately by arguing that the impeachment was “a dangerous attack on the right of the American people to freely elect their president.”

“This is a shameless and illegal attempt to nullify the results of the 2016 elections and interfere with the 2020 elections, now only a few months away,” said the lawyers of the president.

The 111-page challenge judgment brief, filed before the deadline of 5pm on Saturday, was signed by the chairman of the House of Representatives intelligence committee, Adam Schiff, and six other House managers.

He presented his arguments in support of charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against the president.

“President Donald Trump used his official powers to pressure a foreign government to interfere in an election of the United States for his personal political benefit, and then tried to cover up his plan by obstructing Congress’s investigation of his misconduct,” he says. .

“The Constitution provides a remedy when the President commits such serious abuses of his position: political trial and dismissal.

“The Senate must use that remedy now to safeguard the 2020 US elections, protect our constitutional form of government and eliminate the threat the president poses to the national security of the United States.”

The House Democrats also described Trump in the memo as “an aberration among presidents” because of his refusal to cooperate with the investigation of political trial.

They added: “The case against the president of the United States is simple, the facts are indisputable and the evidence is overwhelming.”

It came after the documents revealed that an associate of Trump’s personal lawyer had sent messages to the president’s donors about his activities in Ukraine and also about Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for the 2020 nomination of that party.

Lev Parnas informed a high-value donor that a “bomb [was] falling” when Marie Yovanovitch, the ambassador of the United States, was forced to abandon her role.

The businessman born in the Soviet Union also seemed to have received financial help from Trump’s sponsors to finance his work, which he said this week was “all about 2020” and made sure Trump was re-elected.

.