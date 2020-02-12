Trump mocks Elizabeth Warren with racist outburst in Twitter rages after bad results in New Hampshire

Donald Trump has posted a tweet that mocks Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on the night of primary school in New Hampshire.

The first reports showed the Massachusetts senator in fourth place, although the results were still announced by the time the president placed his tweet at the White House with hope.

“Elizabeth Warren, also called Pocahontas, is having a very bad night,” the president posted on Twitter. “I think she is sending signals that she wants to send out. Call for unity is her way to get there, go home and have a “nice cold beer” with her husband! “

The message came when Mrs. Warren insisted that she continue to fight in the 2020 presidential race and is not about to lose weight.

“Our best chance of beating Donald Trump is with a candidate who will work,” she said earlier Tuesday evening, “a candidate who can build a campaign to unite our party and a candidate who can build a movement ready to fight corruption to go and win. “

1/16

Amy Klobuchar changes her shoes backstage after a speech in Exeter, New Hampshire

AFP via Getty Images

2/16

A warmly packed dog attends an Elizabeth Warren event at the Amherst Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire

AFP via Getty Images

3/16

Lisa Olney, of Wellesley, Massachussets, shows her support for Elizabeth Warren in Nashua, New Hampshire

Getty Images

4/16

Joe Biden hoped to improve his bad performance in Iowa in New Hampshire primary school

REUTERS

5/16

Elizabeth Warren, known for giving time to supporters for selfies, works the public at the University of New Hampshire in Durham

Getty Images

6/16

Bernie Sanders, who won the 2016 victory in New Hampshire against Hillary Clinton, talks to the media in Manchester

Getty Images

7/16

A man holds up a sign criticizing billionaires in the Michael Bloomberg presidential race in Compton, Califronia. The former mayor of New York skipped the first caucus in Iowa and instead campaigned on February 3 in California

Reuters

8/16

Elizabeth Warren is presented with a balloon image of herself at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

9/16

Joe Biden takes a selfie with a supporter and his child outside of a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

10/16

A Trump supporter rides on January 14 at a rally for Amy Klobuchar in Des Moines, Iowa

AP

11/16

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders argue after a confrontation in a TV debate in which Sanders claimed that Warren did not tell the truth about a conversation in which she claimed that a woman could not win the presidency on January 14

AP

12/16

Supporter Pat Provencher listens to Pete Buttigieg in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4

Getty

13/16

Elizabeth Warren rushes off after a conversation with reporters during a campaign event in Nashau, New Hampshire

Getty

14/16

Supporters of Amy Klobuchar gather for a demonstration. Behind them, dozens of Pete Buttigieg characters are planted in the snowy soil

AP

15/16

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire awaiting the results of the caucus in Iowa

Reuters

16/16

Candidates participate in the CNN debate before the Iowa caucus on January 14. From left to right: billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer, senator Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, senator Bernie Sanders, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

AFP / Getty

She insisted that she stay in the White House race despite a weak show in the first in the New Hampshire nation, who told her supporters in a speech: “I’m here to get great things done.”

The Massachusetts senator added, “Tonight I am here to thank you.”

She gave the speech because the first results showed Mr. Sanders first, followed by Mr. Buttigieg and Mrs. Klobuchar respectively.

An earlier memo that had released the campaign to staff members and was later obtained by multiple points of sale formed Mrs. Warren as the underdog candidate who was ready for a long primary race.

That speech attempted to discredit its opponents in the Democratic primaries, which the senator largely avoided doing along the campaign track. It said Bernie Sanders had a “ceiling” of support in the race, and suggested that Pete Buttigieg would not be able to build the diverse coalition needed to win the nomination.

.