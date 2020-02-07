Trump mocks Buttigieg as ‘whoever hell is’ at the economic summit that calls jobs

Donald Trump used his comments at a White House event aimed at previously imprisoned people to close the plans of the Democrats for health care, saying that the party has not tabulated the results of the Iowa caucus and Pete Buttigieg – “who does that also is “- as the winner.

The president repeated many of his false and bloated claims he made on Tuesday at his State of the Union speech at an economic summit of Opportunity Now in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mr. Buttigieg emerged from the delayed caucus results with a wafer-thin victory that captured only 0.1 percent more delegates of the state than Senator Bernie Sanders, Vermont, who claimed more than 2,500 more voters in the last round of the primary competition.

The “official” taxpayer-funded events of the president, such as his speech at the White House following his acquittal by the senate in his deposition, look more like his uncertain campaign meetings.

He opened Friday’s summit, which focuses on employment in low-income areas and efforts to reintegrate previously imprisoned people into society, and stated that “we believe no Americans are left behind, that’s what it’s all about” and that building up its administration is “the most inclusive economy and the most inclusive society that ever exists”.

Mr Trump called his accusation a “failed hoax” and boasted about his acquittal and the ratings of the State of the Union.

He also reiterated several false statements, including his claim that Hillary Clinton said a trade agreement with South Korea would create 250,000 US jobs and that his government withdrew the Johnson amendment, preventing non-profit organizations, including religious organizations, from supporting political candidates .

The president claimed that the US is in the middle of a “blue collar” that “fuels the stock market,” which he has often used as a benchmark for the success of his administration, although about half of US own shares, and usually by retirement accounts.

Despite an increase in total prosperity among US households, the poorest half of the US has only 1.6 percent of that “net worth”, including things like real estate, shares, and other assets (and subtracts debts). Predictably, more than 80 percent of those “wealth” profits are among whites, according to federal surveys.

Mr. Trump also praised his administration’s voucher proposal, with $ 5 billion in annual federal tax credits for donations to groups offering scholarships to private schools and other educational programs. The policy proposal has been frankly criticized by advocates of public school privatization of education to the exclusion of millions of students.

