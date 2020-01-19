Davos As the rich and powerful from around the world meet this week in this Swiss city of the ski resort to discuss a “coherent and sustainable world”, more than 100 CEOs, as well as some trade union ministers and chief ministers of India , will also be present with the movie star Deepika Padukone and Sadhguru

While Deepika will talk about mental health and other issues, Sadhguru will hold meditation sessions in the morning at the summit that will be attended by more than 3,000 world leaders.

President of the United States, Donald Trump, Prince Charles of Great Britain, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan and Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, would be among the world leaders who will attend the fifth annual meeting of five days of WEF that will start on Monday.

The 2020 Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, which will take place from January 20 to 24, will focus on establishing stakeholder capitalism as a way to address the world’s greatest challenges, from the social divisions created by income inequality and political polarization until the climate crisis we face today, the international organization based in Geneva for the public-private partnership has said.

From India, in addition to Deepika, more than 100 CEOs and political leaders will participate, including union ministers and main ministers.

The meeting will support the Davos 2020 Manifesto, a document that is based on the original Davos Manifesto of 1973, which establishes for the first time the concept of stakeholders that companies should serve the interests of the entire society rather than simply to its shareholders.

The Davos Manifesto 2020 offers a vision for stakeholder capitalism that addresses a number of important issues of our time, including fair taxes, zero tolerance for corruption, executive pay and respect for human rights.

“Companies must now fully embrace stakeholder capitalism, which means not only maximizing profits, but also utilizing their capabilities and resources in cooperation with governments and civil society to address the key issues of this decade. They must contribute actively to greater cohesion and sustainability world, “said Klaus Schwab, founder and CEO of WEF.

This year’s program focuses on achieving maximum impact on the Forum platform for public-private cooperation in six core areas of activity: Ecology, Economy, Society, Industry, Technology and Geopolitics.

Among the initiatives to be launched at the Annual Meeting is one that aims to plant 1 billion trees in the next decade and equip one billion people with the necessary skills in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

In addition to Trump, Merkel, the Prince of Wales, Ghani and Khan, the main political leaders involved include Han Zheng, Deputy Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of China; Giuseppe Conte, Prime Minister of Italy; Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission; Simonetta Sommaruga, President of the Swiss Confederation; Sebastian Kurz, Federal Chancellor of Austria and Ivan Duque, President of Colombia.

Leaders of international organizations include Antonio Guterres, Secretary General, United Nations; Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund; Roberto Azevdo, Director General, World Trade Organization (WTO); Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary General, Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC); Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees; Liu Fang, Secretary General, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO); Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, World Health Organization (WHO); Angel Gurra, Secretary General, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD); Christine Lagarde, President, European Central Bank; Peter Maurer, President, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Civil society leaders participating in the meeting include Sharan Burrow, General Secretary, International Trade Union Confederation; Luca Visentini, Secretary General, European Confederation of Trade Unions; Micah White, co-creator, Occupy Wall Street; Kenneth Roth, Executive Director, Human Rights Watch; Jennifer Morgan, Executive Director, Greenpeace International; David Miliband, President, International Rescue Committee.

This year, more than 120 young civic-minded leaders will also join as members of the WEF Global Shapers, Young Global Leaders and Social Entrepreneur communities.

The WEF said it will also welcome 10 leaders under 20 who represent the views of the younger generations.

Adding a new dimension this year is the Festival of Art and Culture. Together with the Annual Meeting, the Festival will feature a series of immersive art sessions and installations, including those that will feature the winners of the 26th. Annual Delivery of Crystal Awards and Cultural Leaders.

The WEF has said that the 2020 meeting aims to give concrete meaning to “stakeholder capitalism”, help governments and international institutions to track progress towards the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals, and facilitate discussions on technology and commercial governance.

Those registered in India include industry leaders Gautam Adani, Rahul and Sanjiv Bajaj, Kumar Mangalam Birla, N Chandrasekaran of Tata Group, Uday Kotak, Rajnish Kumar of SBI, Anand Mahindra, Sunil and Rajan Mittal, Ravi Ruia , Pawan Munjal, Nandan Nilekani and Salil Parekh of Infosys, C Vijayakumar of HCL Tech, Ajay Piramal, Rishad Premji, Ajay Singh and Pirojsha Godrej.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.