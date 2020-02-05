Trump meets with the Venezuelan opposition leader in the White House

President Donald Trump met Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó at the White House on Wednesday.

The abruptly announced Oval Office meeting took place one day after Guaidó, who was a surprising guest of Trump in the State of the Union speech on Tuesday evening.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump will welcome interim president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, to the White House,” a White House press release said a few hours before the scheduled meeting. “The visit is an opportunity to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to the people of Venezuela and discuss how we can work with President Guaidó to accelerate a democratic transition in Venezuela that will end the ongoing crisis.”

Guaidó also met with Vice President Mike Pence in Washington on Wednesday.

Last year, the Trump administration recognized Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate president.

During Tuesday’s speech on the state of the Union, Trump repeated that his government viewed Nicolás Maduro as a “socialist dictator”, “illegitimate ruler” and “tyrant who brutalized his people”.

“But Maduro’s grip on tyranny is shattered and broken,” added the president.

Trump also asked Guaidó to tell the Venezuelans: “All Americans are united with the Venezuelan people in their just struggle for freedom! Socialism destroys nations. But always remember, freedom unites the soul. “

After being recognized by the State of the Union, Guaidó thanked Twitter “on behalf of millions of Venezuelans who continue to stand and fight”.

Although Guaidó has the support of the United States and dozens of other countries, he has failed to gain control over the levers of power in Venezuela.

The contested President Nicolás Maduro has refused to resign in spite of calls to surrender. The United States wants to put pressure on Maduro to leave power unsuccessful, especially through targeted sanctions, for more than a year. Both Guaidó and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have proposed not to negotiate with Maduro.

“The dictatorship took this opportunity,” Guaido told CNN in mid-January.

Trump has instructed US officials to “use all the means available to us” to end Maduro’s dictatorship, a senior official told reporters before the White House meeting in Guaido.

The official also said that further actions against the Maduro regime should take place in the next 30 days.

As of January 2019, the official announced that the government had adopted a “maximum pressure directive” and added that it is currently “about halfway to what maximum pressure could look like”.

“Any damage that could be done to Juan Guaidó on his return to Venezuela will have very serious consequences. Therefore, you should be very careful in this regard, ”warned the official.

The Wednesday meeting is a high-profile vote of confidence for Guaidó, who heads the Venezuelan National Assembly. It comes as it includes weeks of international travel that includes attacks in Europe, South America, and North America. In Colombia, he met Pompeo.

During this meeting in Bogotá, Pompeo expressed the government’s solidarity with Guaidó.

“For the Venezuelan people, I want you to know that your president is a great leader who wants to steer your country in the right direction – in the direction of freedom, democracy, to restore economic prosperity,” said Pompeo in one Speech during their meeting in mid-January. “You should know that countries around the world – in Latin America where we are today, in Colombia, in Europe, in the United States, in all of North America – are the people, the democratic people of these countries, with you.”

Meanwhile, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza called parts of Trump’s speech on the state of the Union “gross”.

“Trump insults and disregards the Venezuelan people when he uses violent threats to … Nicolás Maduro’s constitutional, legitimate and democratic government,” Arreaza said in Caracas on Wednesday.