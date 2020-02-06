Trump may have broken the GOP, but he hasn’t broken America – Mother Jones

Years from now there will be a moment when you will remember the accusation of Donald J. Trump. What will it be? The sonorous voice of former ambassador William Taylor who tells how his president extorted an allied country? Nancy Pelosi, gloomy and makeupless, who sends the articles of deposition to the Capitol? Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) Weakly insisted that after being released, Trump would “think twice before doing it again”?

For me there are two moments that linger after I (hopefully) forget the rest of the rest. One was the night of January 23, when Rep. Adam Schiff stood in front of that black marble wall in the Senate and looked sleek and sober when he finished the House affair.

You know Donald Trump did it, he said. “He withheld the money. He has withheld the meeting. He used it to force Ukraine to do these political investigations. He covered it. He has hindered us. He is trying to hinder you. He has violated the constitution.

“Nobody really makes the argument” Donald Trump would never do such a thing. “Of course we know he would, and of course we know he did.”

And it was crystal clear at that time that yes, they all knew it, they knew it was wrong, and they couldn’t find the courage to vote for that knowledge.

Three of the four Americans wanted evidence. That is crucial. It means that although Trump has broken the main structures of accountability, he has not completely broken America’s brain.

All but one – and that brings me to the other moment. This morning the mouth fell open and a TV was tuned to the news when Mitt Romney gave the most difficult speech of his political life.

“Corrupting an election to keep themselves in office is perhaps the most gross and destructive violation of someone’s oath of office that I can imagine,” he said, patting impatiently. Yes, he was certainly full of “abuse of the president” and fellow republicans. “But my promise to do impartial justice requires that I put aside my personal feelings and political prejudices.”

Compare that with Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who essentially gave the same speech, except for the part that mattered. She called Trump’s behavior “shameful and wrong” and noted that “humiliating the office by (his) actions or even swearing it down for future presidents and weakening the country.” Then she agreed to acquit.

What happened today can make you angry or perhaps relieved. But the most important thing on this historic day is that it doesn’t paralyze you. Because we have learned many things in recent weeks, and the fact that accountability in our government has been (temporarily) broken, is just one of them.

“If justice does not matter,” said Schiff that night, “if truth does not matter, then we are lost.” Much truth emerged as part of this procedure, and the vast majority of Americans wanted more of it.

The Senate decision was taken by 52 people, representing 18 million fewer voters than their aisles counterparts. More than three-quarters of the public wanted the senate to call witnesses.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can decide that the truth doesn’t matter. Fox News could (with a few exceptions) decide that the truth doesn’t matter. But the majority of Americans – including 69 percent of Republicans – don’t have that, and it’s up to them that we as journalists owe our loyalty.

We cannot send a summons, but we can knock on doors, search documents, analyze data and uncover the truth as well as possible. Because three out of four Americans wanted to hear evidence. That is crucial. It means that although Trump has broken the main structures of accountability, he has not completely broken America’s brain.

There is still much truth about Trump’s actions, and if the Senate does not show it to the Americans, the rest of us must stand up.

Uh, you might think, what about the Fox News / Rush Limbaugh bubble? Admittedly, that world is not easily pierced. But how many people watch Sean Hannity, for example? Just over 3 million. That number probably contains some very stubborn people in your circles. But it is about half the audience of the CBS evening news and about a third of the number who viewed the first day of the trial. In fact, it is half as much as Mother Jones reaches every month.

So let’s not conclude that “we are lost”. There is still much truth about Trump’s actions and if the Senate does not want to show it to the Americans, the rest of us have to step up.

As the fight for witnesses raged and John Bolton changed from Fox News hero to Fox News punching bag, I saw myself flash back to the war in Iraq. At the time, Bolton and the other neoconservatives were busy misleading Americans to support the invasion. Paul Wolfowitz, then No. 2 at the Pentagon, would eventually admit that they believed they were misleading us for our own good. They were convinced that Iraq was invading, good for America, but the voters were not sophisticated enough to send their children into the line of fire for that reason.

That is why the WMD cover story was needed. Americans – even their own voters – could not be trusted with the truth.

I was a young editor at Mother Jones at the time, and what made me grateful to be working nowhere else – despite the crazy hours and the tight budget – was that we, amid a media landscape aimed at reinforcing the deceptions of the administration, things they were. We must publish stories about the 30-year attempt to control Gulf oil; in stories about how the WMD story was spun; and an exhausting timeline that shows exactly what politicians and media figures knew and when they knew. We called it “Lie by Lie” because euphemisms are for cowards.

That is not right for us. We just did our job as journalists. What enables Mother Jones to do that work completely and unashamedly in times of crisis is that we are accountable to you, our readers, and not business suits or billionaires with agendas. Back in 2012, when Mitt Romney became president, we did our job investigating his business ties and controversial comments; in 2016, when Trump was looking for the job, we did the same for pledging to white supremacists and his foreign financial interests.

Voters were not allowed permission from John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney or someone who was in the room when Trump sold the country’s interest in a handful of political rubbish.

In 2020 we have to do our work like never before. Partly because there are fewer real journalists at work than at any point in recent history, and those who are left are forced (or force themselves) to cut down on outdated notions of false equality. And partly because our government is so much more determined that Americans cannot be trusted in the facts – even when an overwhelming majority demands it.

The majority of the Senate withheld information from the public – including their own supporters – because they did not trust the public for the truth. Voters could not be exposed to the details of how their president betrayed them. They were not allowed to hear from John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney or anyone in the room when Trump sold the country’s interest in a handful of political rubbish.

But we still have the most important lawsuit before us, those before voters. You are the jury and you have researchers at your disposal – we journalists. We are going to work for you.

Ultimately, many America is now in the same boat, looking for a way to understand what is happening and to understand these unprecedented events. So let’s compare the notes. We are curious to know where the Mother Jones community will end up on this difficult day.

And if you have the time and desire to share more, please tell us: how do you process what happened today? What will you do (or not do) as a result? We would like to know what concerns you and share some responses (only if you give us permission).