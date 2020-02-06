Trump loses popularity because viewers reach the lowest level for State of Union Speech

The Nielsen company estimated that 37.2 million people saw Trump’s speech live on TV, compared to 46.8 million people who saw his speech last year.

New York: The number of viewers was considerably lower for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on most top television networks except Fox News Channel.

The Nielsen company estimated that 37.2 million people watched Trump’s speech live over 12 TV networks on Tuesday night. That’s less than 46.8 million people who saw his speech last year, and the smallest audience for his presidency.

Fox News had by far the largest audience for a speech that was generally considered a kick-off for the president’s re-election campaign. Nielsen said that 11.6 million people were watching Fox, a 2% increase over last year’s State of the Union. But there were large viewers tumbles for other networks – 41% lower than last year on MSNBC, 33% lower on NBC and 30% each on CBS and ABC, Nielsen said.

NBC’s total of 4.8 million came in second place after Fox News. State of the Union viewers tend to lose weight the longer a president is in office; President Barack Obama’s last such speech in 2016 had 31 million. But the 37.7 million who looked at Obama during his 2020 re-election year were slightly higher than Trump at the same point in his presidency, Nielsen said.

