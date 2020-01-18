Donald Trump’s legal team tabled its official response on Saturday evening to the Senate’s summons to the president, offering a first glimpse of what will ultimately be the defense against the White House’s removal.

The response – which qualifies the articles as “constitutionally invalid” and claims that it is an attack on the Americans – argued both on the merits, against the charges contained in the articles, and in terms of the procedure, against the investigation of the removal of the Chamber.

“President Trump categorically and unequivocally denies every allegation in the two impeachment articles,” said the document.

The legal team argues that the first indictment, the abuse of power, “does not allege any crime at all, let alone” serious crimes and misdemeanors “, as required by the Constitution.” The team cited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s repeated denials of any pressure from Trump as evidence that Trump did not abuse his power during the July 25 phone call.

The team noted that the President released transcripts of the July 25 and previous telephone call on April 21 to state that the conversations were “perfectly legal, entirely appropriate and taken in the interest of our national interest. “

Defending Trump against the second impeachment article, an obstruction to Congress, the legal team said the administration “responded appropriately to these subpoenas and identified their constitutional flaws.”

The legal team has pointed out that the Democrats in the House have not sought to enforce their subpoenas. The Democrats said they chose not to because they did not want the investigation to get bogged down in a court battle of several months when they believed they had already collected enough evidence.

The legal team expressed the White House’s refusal to cooperate in the dismissal investigation as an effort to exercise its executive power and accused the House of trying to “circumvent the system of checks and balances in our Constitution “.

House Democrats Argue Trump Threatens “National Security”

Meanwhile, House Democrats released their argument on Saturday as to why President Donald Trump should be removed from office by the Senate in the next recall trial, calling on the Senate to “eliminate the threat the President poses on national security of the United States. “

Dismissals from the House tabled their trial brief in the Senate, a summary explaining why the House passed two impeachment articles last month accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstruction in Congress before arguments from the trials won’t start next week.

“President Trump’s behavior is the Framers’ worst nightmare,” the leaders wrote in the brief.

The directors of the Chamber made their arguments directly to the senators, who will act as jurors in the indictment trial.

“History will judge the will of each senator to overcome partisan differences, to see the facts honestly and to defend the Constitution,” the leaders wrote. “The outcome of these procedures will determine whether future generations will benefit from a safe and secure democracy in which the president is not a king and in which no one, especially the president, is above the law . “

A source close to the White House who talks to Donald Trump has regularly said that the president appeared “distracted” by the impeachment trial which begins Tuesday, telling people around him Friday night in Mar-a-Lago, Florida that he “cannot” understand why he is being charged. “

“Why are they doing this to me,” the source repeatedly said, citing Trump.

Trump has told his associates and allies around him that he wants a “high-level” legal team capable of performing on television, the source said. It’s just who Trump is, the source continued, adding that Trump loves having people on TV working for him.

This may partly explain why Kenneth Starr and Alan Dershowitz were added to the legal team representing the president.

Starr, the accusing prosecutor whose work led to the removal of President Bill Clinton, and Dershowitz, the constitutional lawyer, will join Robert Ray, Starr’s successor in the Bureau of Independent Advice during the Clinton administration, within the Defense team, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said earlier in a statement.

The three seasoned lawyers are expected to join a legal team led by Cipollone and Sekulow, who are expected to make statements on behalf of the President on the Senate floor.

Former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, Trump’s longtime personal attorney Jane Raskin, and attorney Eric Herschmann will also complete the president’s legal removal team, said Grisham. Everyone should have speaker roles, people familiar with the matter told CNN.