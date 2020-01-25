WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s lawyers opened impeachment Saturday saying that he had “done absolutely nothing wrong” when he asked Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Joe Biden. They accused the democratic prosecutors of omitting important evidence when submitting their case.

The president’s lawyers are calling on the Republican-led chamber to release Trump from charges that he has abused his power and hindered Congress.

Trump’s team of lawyers planned an aggressive, far-reaching defense, in which he represented a far-reaching view of the president’s powers and portrayed him as under siege by political opponents who were determined to undo the results of the 2016 election and ensure that he did not do so this November is re-elected. The lawyers also want to put Democrat Joe Biden on the defensive as he campaigns for the decision in Iowa next month.

“They are not only asking you to dismiss the results of the last election, but, as I said, you are removing President Trump from an election that will take place in about nine months,” said Pat, White House counsel Cipollone. “They ask you to tear up all the ballot papers in this country on their own initiative.

Defense proceedings are opened after a three-day presentation by the House Democrats. When they said goodbye on Friday, they claimed that Trump would continue to abuse his power and threaten American democracy unless Congress intervened to remove him before the 2020 election. They also warned the Republicans to allow new statements before the senators make a final judgment.

“Give America a fair trial,” said senior Democratic impeacher, California MP Adam Schiff. “It is worth it.”

Schiff closed the Democrats’ case on methodical and passionate arguments about Trump’s abuse of power by asking Ukraine for a politically motivated investigation into political rivals, and then hindered Congress’s investigation into the matter. Trump’s lawyers claim that Trump as president was within his rights when he asked Ukraine to investigate.

House managers went through the Capitol before the process resumed on Saturday to send the 28,578-page report of their impeachment to the Senate.

The seven democratic prosecutors have peppered their arguments with video clips, email correspondence, and lessons in American history. Republicans who found the presentation lengthy and unnecessary can expect differences in tone and style from Trump’s lawyers who planned to attack impeachment for both political and legal reasons.

“Trying to remove President 2020 from the vote is really going on. They don’t trust the American people to make a decision,” said lawyer Jay Sekulow.

Defense lawyers were expected to make the argument that Trump was not only a victim of democratic outrage, but also of overzealous agents and prosecutors. The lawyers are likely to cite the FBI’s mistake in monitoring a former Trump campaign aide in the investigation against Russia that has now been completed. In response to claims that he had invited foreign interference, they have already argued that this is no different from Hillary Clinton’s campaign, which a former British spy used in 2016 to collect opposition research on Trump.

An acquittal was likely because the Republicans held a majority of 53 to 47 in the Senate and a two-thirds vote would be required for the conviction.

Trump lamented the negotiating plan in a tweet with his view of the audience beyond the Senate, saying, “It looks like my lawyers are forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V.”

The clashes were only scheduled for a few hours on Saturday, which defenders called a preview. They will continue on Monday.

The president is brought to justice in the Senate after he was charged last month with charges that he abused his office by asking Ukraine to probe him. At the same time, the government has withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid. The second impeachment article against Trump accuses him of hindering Congress by refusing to turn documents over or allow officials to testify on the house investigation.

The Senate is facing a decisive vote next week on democratic statements by Trump’s best helpers, including Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Advisor John Bolton, who refused to appear in front of the house. It would take four Republican senators to join the democratic minority and look for witnesses, and so far the numbers seem to be lacking.

“This has to end,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., A Trump confidant. He said he didn’t want to hear from Bolton, Joe Biden, or his son Hunter. The younger Biden, who was on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

Democrats tried to ward off anticipated arguments from Trump’s lawyers on Friday and attacked lines of defense as “ridiculous”.

This includes that Trump had a legitimate basis to be concerned about possible corruption in Ukraine and to stop military aid to the country. One of the president’s lawyers, Alan Dershowitz, should argue that a criminal offense requires criminal behavior, although many legal scholars say that it is not.

Chaired by Chief Justice John Roberts, the last day of the democratic clashes with Rep. Jason Crow from Colorado, a former army forester, opened. The only reason Trump finally gave up the help Ukraine had hopelessly relied on to combat Russian aggression was because he was “caught”

“The scheme was unraveled,” said Crow. The money for Ukraine was put on hold after Trump initiated the impeachment investigation in Ukraine on July 25 and released on September 11 when Congress intervened.

During the three days, Democrats have reconciled legal and history lessons with a clear language of what they see as at stake: the security of the US election, America’s place in the world, and control of power of the president. The Democrats argued that Trump’s motives were obvious, that he was abusing power like no other president in history, who was picked up on by a “completely wrong” Ukrainian theory put forward by Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

“Let me tell you something. If the right thing doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter how good the condition is,” Schiff said in an emotional appeal to a pin-drop room. “If you think he’s guilty, you have to find that it should be removed because it depends on the right thing. “

They argued that Trump’s abuse before the 2020 election was for his personal political advantage, even as government officials warned that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election.

The Democrats’ challenge was clear when they tried to convince not just senators but an American public that was divided over the Republican president in an election year.

A survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that the likelihood of the Senate trumping and removing Trump from office is slightly higher than the likelihood of not being, 45% to 40%. However, a significant percentage of 14% said they did not know enough to have an opinion.

One point that largely agrees: Trump should enable top aides to act as witnesses at the trial. About 7 in 10 respondents said this, including the majority of Republicans and Democrats.

After both sides finish their arguments next week, the senators will ask whether witnesses should be brought in to testify. But this problem seems pretty much resolved. Republicans opposed democratic efforts to get Trump’s helpers, including Bolton and Mulvaney, to testify in consecutive votes earlier this week.

Regarding ties to Ukraine, evidence has shown that Trump, along with Giuliani, has been investigating the Bidens and has sought to investigate the debunked theory that Ukraine intervened in the 2016 U.S. election.

