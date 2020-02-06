Trump launches vindictive indictment victory round

President Donald Trump was vengeful and upset about a sprawling, mostly mean midday event on Thursday to mark his acquittal against impeachment.

For Trump’s supporters, the event after five months under a cloud of impeachments triggered a justified rage.

But any Republican who hoped to learn from his experience was likely rejected by this notion when he scolded his rivals and insisted that he had done nothing wrong.

There was no indication that he wanted to take a new approach after the ordeal. Instead, Trump spent more than an hour moving between unequal injustices and angry sides.

“We’ve been going through this for over three years now. It was evil, it was corrupt, it was dirty bulls, it was goodies and liars. And that should never happen to another president, never,” Trump said to an ostracist full of conservative lawmakers , Media experts and a number of cabinet officials who cheered when Trump wriggled through a list of complaints and considerations after the Senate statement, made him guilty.

About Sen. Mitt Romney, the Utah Republican who voted in favor of the conviction: a “failed presidential candidate” who “uses religion as a crutch”.

At James Comey, the FBI director, he fired: “A dirty cop” who represented “top scum” in the agency.

About the Russia investigation led by special advisor Robert Müller: “It was all bull ** t.”

About the spokeswoman for the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and the chairman of the Senate Minority, Chuck Schumer, who pushed him out of office: “In my opinion, they almost want to destroy our country.”

It was a victory round full of streams of consciousness that even Trump had admitted was not in the right format.

“It is not a press conference, there is no speech, it is nothing,” he said of the event, which seemed to come to an end in various moments, only to regain speed with another round of insults.

“So that’s the story. We were treated very unfairly,” Trump said at one point, before starting a new edition of texts between two FBI officials.

This was in stark contrast to Tuesday’s Union speech, which did not mention impeachment. Aides said they should convince Trump not to mention the process in these statements and instead keep them for after the acquittal.

In fact, his Thursday event felt that pent-up frustration was breaking out in all directions.

“They took a call, which was perfectly appropriate, and took me to the final stages of impeachment,” Trump said.

He selected his allies in the room, such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who kept the Republicans in line during his trial against the Senate.

Trump spoke positively about his allies in Congress, who he honored in turn for his praise.

He noted that MP Jim Jordan, who rarely wears a suit jacket, “is obviously very proud of his body”.

MP Steve Scalise, the Republican whip, is now “looking better” after being “beaten up” in an almost fatal shootout during a 2017 baseball training session.

And at least two – the representatives John Ratcliffe and Mike Turner – are “Perry Mason types” whom he had cast in a remake.

“We all went through a lot together,” he said to his crowd, which included members of his legal team and first lady Melania Trump.

He apologized to his family “that they had to go through a lazy deal from some very sick people.”

“I don’t know that other presidents could have endured it. Some people said no, they didn’t,” he said. “But at least I can tell you that you have to focus on it because it can go away very quickly. No matter who you have with you, it can go away very quickly. “

The official White House event should be the last word in the impeachment saga. But few expect the ordeal to disappear from sight. Trump is hurt and angry that he will be charged by the House of Representatives, and his allies say it is unlikely that he will let go of it as soon as possible.

He jumped into the fight earlier at the morning prayer breakfast, held up newspapers that made huge headlines entitled “ACKNOWLEDGED!” And attacked the process.

“As everyone knows, my family, our great country, and your president have gone through a terrible test by some very dishonest and corrupt people,” he said.

He later added, “If they don’t accuse you of anything, you should like them, it’s not easy, folks. I’m doing my best.”

It was not about reconciliation, apology, or regret. So the last accused president, Bill Clinton, ended his trial.

Contrary to Clinton, Trump will face voters in November. And there are next to no examples from his presidency that he was wrong.

Instead, Trump has shown signs that he feels encouraged by the acquittal. After the vote, he tweeted a video meme that said he could stay in office for decades, a joke that offended his rivals.

And on Thursday, he returned to his original allegations against Joe and Hunter Biden, which he had embroiled in corruption despite lack of evidence of misconduct.

Even though some Republican senators recognized that Trump’s behavior towards Ukraine was wrong, there were hardly any political ramifications for Trump as they voted to keep him in office.

Romney, the Republican who voted for the conviction, was shunned by Trump’s allies. The president’s son even suggested he be expelled from the Republican Party.

The GOP statement to the president has worried Trump’s critics about where he will go next. With no apparent ramifications for what they consider to be corrupt conduct, Trump will join his re-election campaign unchecked and untied.

He is expected to expand his political activities in the coming months, starting Monday in New Hampshire on the eve of the first nation in the state. According to Aides, Trump is keen to add more rallies to his calendar, and an official expects at least one rally a week for the rest of the year. And although a lot depends on his other commitments, Trump has told his helpers that at some point he wants to go back to the pace he kept during the 2016 election campaign.