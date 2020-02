Trump Jr. shares fake legal interpretation that Nancy Pelosi has broken the law by tearing up SOTU speech

Donald Trump Jr. has lent his name and voice to a fake interpretation of US law used to claim that Nancy Pelosi can be removed from office because he has torn her copy of the President’s State of the Union speech .

The presumed legal interpretation that her destruction of the document is a crime punishable by imprisonment was seen online shortly after the dramatic movement of Ms. Pelosi and promoted by figures such as the leader of the extreme right-wing group Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk.

Mr. Trump Jr., for his part, retweeted a law message – prohibiting the removal or destruction of government documents – made by Carl Higbie, a pro-Trump politician who made a name for the current presidency by promoting the racist conspiracy that Barack Obama was born in Africa.

“If Trump violated this law, the Democrats would try to accuse him,” wrote Mr. Trump Jr., referring to his father in a tweet clearly intended to make Democrats troll.

By the time the younger Trump 18 U.S.C. ยง 2071, the idea that it could be applied to the speaker of the House’s actions was widely criticized and ridiculed. Many simply agreed to call the idea – and those who post about it – ‘stupid’ or ‘f ***** g dumba **’.

1/22 The “sarcastic” blows of Nancy Pelosi stole the thunder of Trump

For many, the President’s speech was overshadowed by the applause of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after his call for political unity, which many interpreted as “sarcastic”

AFP / Getty

2/22 Trump gives an ominous threat to investigations as he rages against immigration and abortion

In a speech by the State of the Union calling on Washington to put aside “revenge, resistance, and retribution,” Donald Trump was accused of expressing a veiled threat over the investigation that followed his government.

“An economic miracle is taking place in the United States – and the only thing that can stop this is foolish wars, political or ridiculous partisan investigations,” Trump said

AFP / Getty

3/22

Congress women, dressed in white as a tribute to the women’s movement, pose for a photo on arrival

AFP / Getty images

4/22

The 72-year-old recalled American performance and celebrated the moon landing while astronaut Buzz Aldrin watched from the audience and announced Europe’s liberation from the Nazis

AFP / Getty

5/22

He also led the Chamber of the House in singing a happy birthday to a Holocaust survivor with First Lady Melania Trump. “Together we represent the most extraordinary nation in history. What are we going to do with this moment? How will we be remembered?” Said Mr. Trump

Getty

6/22

Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – dressed in white in an act of solidarity with other women – refused to join a standing ovation for Donald Trump despite his alleged call for “unity”

Reuters

7/22

The president went through a litany of problems with crossover appeal, including improving infrastructure, reducing the cost of prescription drugs and fighting childhood cancer

Getty

8/22

Republican Veronica Escobar responds when President Trump claims that El Paso, Texas, has become safer due to a wall along the border with Mexico

Reuters

9/22

Although no one works at the White House Office of National AIDS Policy and dismissed his HIV Advisory Board last year, Mr. Trump promised to inject money to stop the spread of the disease in America by 2030.

Getty Images

10/22

“Scientific breakthroughs have brought a once-distant dream within reach,” the president said. “Together we will defeat Aids in America and beyond,” he said

Reuters

11/22

Trump led the room in singing happy birthday to a Holocaust survivor with First Lady Melania

Reuters

12/22

He also appealed to his political base, both with his harsh rhetoric about immigration and a call to Congress to pass legislation to ban the “late abortion of children”

EPA

13/22

Women from both political parties tonight wore white clothing on behalf of the Democratic Womens Working Group to honor the legacy of women’s suffrage in the United States

AFP / Getty

14/22

He devoted much of his speech to foreign policy, another area where Republicans have increasingly distanced themselves from the White House

EPA

15/22

Trump greets the president of the Nancy Pelosi house, alongside vice president Mike Pence

AFP / Getty

16/22

American first lady Melania Trump (left) with Grace Eline and Joshua Trump, special guests of President Donald Trump

AFP / Getty

17/22

Trump announced details of a second meeting with Kim Jong Un from North Korea, who outlined a summit in Vietnam from 27 February

AFP / Getty

18/22

“If I hadn’t been elected President of the United States, I think we would be in a major war with North Korea now,” he said

AFP / Getty

19/22

Getty

20/22

Justices Supreme Court John Roberts, Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch laugh

AFP / Getty

21/22

President Trump greets lawmakers after delivering his second State of the Union speech

EPA

22/22

Independent senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders holds his notes

EPA

The law prohibits the removal or destruction of any record that has been “deposited or filed with a court clerk or officer” of a US court or public office. Mrs. Pelosi’s copy would have been one of many, not the one officially submitted to the court.

Meanwhile, others noted that prosecuting a chosen leader for destroying a copy of a speech would necessarily mean that anyone receiving a copy of a speech in Congress could not throw the document away when they had finished.

“I admit, I once recycled a hard copy of my boss’s speech,” wrote Eric Mee, a communications officer for Democratic Representative Mike Levin, in response to Mr. Kirk. “Where should I report myself?”

Still others jumped at the idea and tried to call the president to jail his 2016 political opponent, Hillary Clinton, but targeting Ms. Pelosi.

“Lock her up,” at least one Twitter user simply wrote.

