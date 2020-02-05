Trump is well on the way to being acquitted by the Senate in impeachment proceedings

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The impeachment lawsuit against President Donald Trump is well on the way to ending on Wednesday as the president is acquitted by the Senate.

In order for President Trump to be charged and released, two-thirds of the Republican-led Senate would have to be supported. From Wednesday afternoon there is nowhere near as much support among the senators.

Trump’s trial – just the third impeachment trial against the President in American history – started in the Senate last month. This happened almost a month after the democratically run Trump House charged with abuse of power and congressional obstruction.

Throughout the Senate process, the Democrats are committed to a fair trial. The prosecutor led the call to summon new witnesses such as John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney. The senators narrowly voted against the appointment of new witnesses last week, which quickly ended the trial with an expected acquittal.

