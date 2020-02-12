Trump is reshaping American justice when the Democrats break

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that the prosecution’s sentence against his old friend Roger Stone is too tough.

Shortly afterwards, the Justice Department took action against its own prosecutors, seeking an easier sentence for Trump’s long-time friend and informal political adviser who lied to Müller’s investigation and who was in contact with WikiLeaks in 2016.

All four prosecutors withdrew from the case. Read the story here.

Trump told reporters he hadn’t asked the DOJ to ask for an easier sentence. He probably didn’t have to after calling it a “terrible and very unfair situation” on social media. Ultimately, the presiding judge will have the final say on Stone’s judgment.

But Trump brought the Skids to the nomination of Jessie Liu, who, as a former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, oversaw the Stone indictment and was eligible for a top job at the Treasury Department.

The timing – Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal compared it on CNN to Richard Nixon’s Saturday Night Massacre and said the government had timed the announcement to be overshadowed by the New Hampshire area code.

Note: this is not Trump’s first Saturday Night Massacre, It is his third or fourth He was released for failing to make any unconstitutional orders (Sally Yates). He ended up firing people for standing up against Robert Mueller (Jeff Sessions). He fired people for investigating him (James Comey). Now the prosecutors quit because his DOJ wants to relieve his friend.

The pattern – This is the Trump administration after impeachment. Trump’s will works. And they don’t even try to hide it. Here’s what I wrote last week about what still applies.

Trump is not done with Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman – The former National Security Council official who testified on impeachment hearings was evicted from the White House on Friday. On Tuesday, Trump said it was up to the military to take disciplinary action against Vindman. The military has promised Vindman not to retaliate.

The race against Trump in November

Here are some New Hampshire takeaways. Full updates here.

Bernie Sanders is the leader! The Vermont Democratic Socialist Senator won projects in New Hampshire, CNN. He sits on national surveys. He drew a virtual draw in Iowa, where the results of the caucus are still contested.

But Sander’s path fell short of expectations in 2016. There is a larger field of candidates this year, so it is not surprising that Sanders is nowhere near the 60% of primary votes he cast against Hillary Clinton. This year he’s about half as strong in New Hampshire.

Elizabeth Warren has to think very carefully. It once led democratic elections. It fell to a distant fourth place in New Hampshire, part of which is in the metropolitan area of ​​the state it represents. She had plans for so many political proposals. Your plan to take on delegates is not working. If she can’t win in New Hampshire, which was won by a liberal compatriot, where can she win?

Amy Klobuchar is now in the picture. The Minnesota Senator moves quickly and jumped into the increasingly crowded middle lane with Pete Buttigieg. It is supported by university graduates and over 65 year olds.

Buttigieg is real. A week after winning Iowa, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Full-On Millennial showed that his appearance near home was no exception.

This race is far from over. Former leader Joe Biden left New Hampshire early and left for South Carolina. He relies on the support of African-American voters and doesn’t even focus on Nevada, which comes first.

The middle lane is a crowded place. When you add support for Klobuchar, Buttigieg and Biden, you get more than half of the main voters in New Hampshire. One could argue that there was more support for moderates than for liberals like Sanders and Warren. It is noteworthy that Sanders won, although more than half of the primary democratic voters in exit polls said his policies are too liberal.

Not every candidate was elected in New Hampshire. Mike Bloomberg, who instills hundreds of millions of dollars (a fool for someone worth tens of billions), was not involved in the election in New Hampshire.

Health care is the main theme of the Democrats, but they disagree. Leaving polls in New Hampshire showed that health care was the single most important issue for primary democratic voters, which confirmed the results of the polls in Iowa. While the majority of Democratic voters in New Hampshire supported the idea of ​​waiving private insurance, a third did not. If Democrats are not unanimous for Medicare for All, it will be impossible to survive in Washington.

Age matters. Half of the primary democratic voters polled indicated that age was a factor. These voters were on the side of Klobuchar, not the young Buttigieg or the much older Sanders, which suggests that there is a goldilocks test among certain voters.

Andrew Yang got out, The businessman who makes a proposal for a universal basic income and raises the alarm that robots take American jobs has got out. He was a welcome and interesting voice in the debate phase, but there was no support on the first day. (Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet also left the race.)

And a key question: Can one of these white politicians mobilize the Obama coalition?

Moderate candidates support more of the party, but Sanders, with his base, wins. Among the Democrats who stay in the race and do well are a Jewish socialist from New York, a gay Christian from South Bend and a woman from the Midwest. We have not yet come to the primaries with different voters. What will happen to them We will see.

Bloomberg will have to apologize to Xerox for this

It was only a matter of time before Bloomberg was forced to face its former policies and perceptions of African-American voters.

In particular, his willingness to adopt “stop and frisk” policies in New York is not out of date. Even worse are comments that he made behind closed doors to an elite audience a few years ago in Aspen.

He has apologized twice now. He will have to do it again and again.

Here are the comments that are not new, but are irritating:

“Ninety-five percent of your murders and murderers and murder victims” match the same profile, says Bloomberg. “You can just take the description and Xerox and give it to all the cops. They are male minorities from 16 to 25. “

He continues, “One of the unintended consequences is that people say,” Oh my god, you’re arresting children for marijuana who are all minorities. “Yes, that’s true. Why? Because we bring all the cops to the neighborhood of the minorities. Yes, that’s true. Why did we do it? Because here’s the whole crime.”

In a statement on Tuesday, he apologized again after doing so for the first time in November. He argued that he inherited “Stop and Frisk” and said he had cut politics.

“When I left office, I cut it by 95%, but I should have done it earlier and earlier.” I am sorry and apologized – and I have taken responsibility for taking too long to understand the impact it has had on the black and Latin American communities. “

Will that be enough to satisfy a party that depends on minority voters?

Sanders vs. Buttigieg

Buttigieg won a national essay competition in the Lionizing Sanders high school. Seriously. Now Sanders Buttigieg is attacking for taking billionaires’ money. And Buttigieg said that he doesn’t mind if billionaires want to get involved to defeat Trump. Read this here.

What are we doing here?

The American government system has been asked to deal with a singular president and a divided country who will decide whether to stay in the White House for another four years.

Stay up to date as we follow developments and keep an eye on the Trump administration, the 2020 presidential campaign and other key issues.