Trump is now free to take revenge on those who have wronged him during charges. Insiders told me it won’t be beautiful

On May 2, 2011, Americans saw President Barack Obama solemnly walk through a red carpeted corridor to the White House to a lecture in the Eastern Chamber of the White House so that he could “report to the American people and to the world.” the 2,966 people who were killed during the terrorist attacks on 11 September are avenged.

It was that scene that Donald Trump tried to evoke 3,202 days later, when, accompanied by the sound of “Salvation to the Chief,” he walked that same path to demand a completely different vengeance.

In a statement shortly after the Senate voted to acquit Wednesday, Secretary of the White House, Stephanie Grisham, asked, “Will there be no retribution?”

Less than a day later, Trump answered the question. For over an hour, the President of the United States kept on national television to deliver an exploding pledge from the countless officials whose attempts to keep the president within the limits of the law bêtes noires for him and his supporters have made.

“We have been going through this for more than three years now. It was bad. It was corrupt. It was dirty police. They were speakers and liars. And this should never happen to another president, “Trump said.

In the course of his hour-long crime, he rattled name after name of those against whom he feels hurt. At the top of the list was Utah Senator Mitt Romney, the only Republican who voted for his expulsion, who accused Trump of using his Mormon faith as a “crutch” to justify a bitter-hearted vote about losing the election of 2012 for Obama.

The others opted for presidential contempt include former executive branch officials such as FBI director James Comey – who called Trump a “sleazebag” – former FBI agent Peter Strzok, former attorney at law Page Lisa Page, and democratic lawmakers such as Rep. Adam Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

He also went out of his way to sarcastically spot two National Security Council officials, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman – the wounded army officer who testified to the House Intelligence Committee last fall – and his twin brother Evgeny as “really great.”

Grisham said that Trump “would talk about how horribly he was treated … and that maybe people would have to pay” during a Thursday morning at Fox News to see the president’s remarks, and Trump seemed to confirm her prediction while he was Comey , Stzrok attacked, Page, and the “top scum” that run the FBI.

“Let’s see what happens – it’s in the hands of some very talented people,” he said, referring to a Ministry of Justice investigation into the origins of the Russian interference investigation in the 2016 elections. “We will have to see what happens. “

It looks like Trumpworld has already started collecting, starting with those closest to home. According to a source familiar with the case, Col Vindman, the Ukraine expert trained by Harvard and recipient of Purple Heart, will be the first to take revenge, which will soon be transferred from his current position at the NSC to the Pentagon, despite the fact that he detailed “until the end of spring or early summer.

When asked about Vindman’s reports awaiting defenestration, Trump replied, “Well, I’m not happy with him.”

“Do you think I should be happy with him? I am not, “he said, adding that” they “- presumably referring to Ministry of Defense officials – would make a decision about the fate of Vindman.

Trump’s allies on Capitol Hill also take their clues to draw blood on his behalf. Although the finance ministry refused to obey a law obliging IRS officials to transfer Trump’s tax registration to the Democratically controlled House Ways and Means Committee, finance minister Steven Mnuchin had no trouble requesting archives of Hunter Biden by Senate Financial Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson.

Grassley and Johnson also asked the secret service to transfer travel reports that were generated when Hunter Biden was an agency protector, referring to their committee assessment of “potential conflicts of interest arising from the business activities of Hunter Biden and his associates during the Obama administration “

Tony Schwartz, who co-authored The Art of the Deal with Trump, said his acquittal greatly increased the chance that the president would use the power of the federal government to take revenge on those who spoke to him.

“At the time of his acquittal … the possibility or even the likelihood that he would be able to do terrible things escalate to retaliate and punish his enemies,” Schwartz said. “I consider myself together with other people who have consistently spoken to him as incredibly vulnerable.”

Schwartz said he is concerned that a newly encouraged Trump could take a page from Richard Nixon’s playbook and use agencies like the IRS to target people like him, or worse.

“What I’m really worried about is that he picks up his enemies. He finds a pretext to use law enforcement to arrest them. It’s what autocrats do, “he said. “They go after their enemies by using their law enforcement power to arrest them, even on false grounds, and lock them up. And I think Trump is just as capable of doing that if he thinks he can get away with it like Putin, or Kim Jong-un, or a dictator or autocrat. “

Although Schwartz predicted that the impending elections in 2020 could limit Trump’s impulses, he admitted that many of his “worst fears” about how his former employee as president would have come true, and that much more could be achieved if Trump is elected again.

Trump, he said, could go so far as to use emergency powers to try to shut down media or declare a form of martial law with few restrictions on his power “because no one will stand in his way.”

“The Ministry of Justice does not stand in the way of him. The Republican Senate will not stand in his way. The increasingly judicial system influenced by Trump does not stand in his way. I believe that people greatly underestimate the level of danger that we face, “he said.

Another one-time Trump confidant, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, also predicted that Trump would try to demand a prize from his opponents in the aftermath of his accusation process.

When asked how far the president would go to return to Democrats, Bannon replied: “Winning. Big league. “

One of the house democrats who played a role in the investigation that led to the accusation of Trump, Rep. Jamie Raskin, also worried that Trump would misuse his power for personal benefit or revenge.

“It is clear that we have seen this President see vengeful and vengeful behavior toward his alleged or real political enemies,” said Raskin, a Maryland congressman who taught constitutional law at Washington College of Law for two decades before his election in the House. “But no president has the right to use government funds or offices to take revenge on US citizens.”

Raskin said he and his colleagues are now considering every tool they have at their disposal to maintain the status of Congress as a legitimate control of the power of the president.

“The legislative branch of the government is the superior and dominant branch of the government, and the president’s only job is to ensure that the laws are faithfully implemented,” Raskin said. “He may be a king in his own mind, but he is not a king in our government system. He is a deposed president and he does not run the House of Representatives. “

And while Trump, according to all indications, does not feel bound until after his acquittal by the Senate, Raskin said that many of his colleagues now think the same about the inherent powers of the legislature, including those of “inherent contempt,” a rarely used power of the House that allows the body to vote to order the House Sergeant-at-Arms to hold witnesses who ignore the summonses of Congress.

“There was huge interest in using the inherent powers of contempt from the start, but most of the House did not want to distract from the dynamics of the accusation process,” he explained. “Now that that is gone, there is a renewed interest in using the inherent powers of contempt that we have.”

In addition, Raskin said that the House could also vote to cut the funds for the executive, possibly including the salaries of government officials defying Congress.

“We have the power of the wallet despite the fact that the president continues to reprogram money allocated for specific purposes, and we will no doubt be serious about our use of credit to make this president follow the law,” he said. “We have a vowed responsibility to uphold and defend the constitution, so we have no choice.”

