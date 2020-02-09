Trump is about to go after safety net programs, just as he promised not to – Mother Jones

President Donald Trump’s hesitant attitude towards protecting Medicare and Medicaid, two of the largest safety net programs in the country, seems to have reached his inevitable conclusion: he hopes to be able to seriously interrupt them.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that the White House is expected to propose a budget of $ 4.8 trillion aimed at lowering these popular programs while at the same time increasing spending on NASA, defense and veterans:

The White House proposes a reduction of $ 4.4 trillion in spending over a decade. Of these, it aims for $ 2 trillion in savings through mandatory spending programs, including $ 130 billion through changes to Medicare prescription drugs, $ 292 billion in catch nets – such as work requirements for Medicaid and food stamps – and $ 70 billion in tightening eligibility access to federal disability benefits.

Although this reported budget will certainly fail – Democrats finally control the House – it is striking to witness the huge gap between Trump’s promises and his real priorities. If Trump reveals his budget tomorrow as expected, it will be less than a week since his State of the Union address where he promised to protect Medicare and social security. That himself was a huge shift from what he had said two weeks earlier, when he publicly threatened to go after those programs.

“At some point they will be,” Trump had said in Davos, Switzerland, where he was asked whether the duties should be reduced. “It will be towards the end of the year. The growth will be incredible. And we will look at it at the right time.”

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said about his State of the Union performance, Trump’s promises seem to be no more than a “manifesto of mistakes.”