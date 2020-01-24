A spokesperson for President Donald Trump has said she hopes the impeachment trial will end by the end of next week.

She described it as a distraction from the country’s pressing problems.

“I think next week we have to do this, so that we can continue doing business in this country,” said Dpa, quoting Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary.

Grisham spoke as the US Senate trial entered the third and final day of the Democrats’ opening arguments against the president.

Trump’s legal team is expected to open its defense case on Saturday, with the president already going to Twitter to complain about the likelihood that his lawyers will get bad grades.

“It looks like my lawyers will have to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley at T.V.”

Trump insisted that he was “treated incredibly unfairly.”

The president is accused of having put pressure on Ukraine to help it tarnish its national political rival.

Meanwhile, Trump is about to slash the travel ban in more countries, including Nigeria, the largest country in Africa.

An announcement is expected on Monday January 27, exactly three years after Trump’s travel ban was signed on January 27, 2017, just a week after his tenure.

DAILY POST recalls that the ban was confirmed by the Supreme Court of the United States on June 26, 2018.

It has affected Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, Venezuela and North Korea.

For new restrictions, list countries include Belarus, Myanmar (also known as Burma), Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Sudan, and Tanzania,