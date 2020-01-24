Trump imposes visa restrictions on pregnant women to focus on 'criminal' birth tourism

The United States is imposing new restrictions on the granting of tourist visas to pregnant foreign women traveling to the country, citing security concerns about the so-called “birth tourism”.

The State Department released the new rules on Thursday, and seeks to end the practice of giving birth in the US. UU. So that the child can obtain U.S. citizenship.

It is not clear how the State Department would determine that people seeking to travel to the US UU. They are pregnant, although the rule requires officials to reject visa applications when the person’s “main objective” is to obtain U.S. citizenship for a child when giving birth in the US. UU. I usually.

“Closing this obvious immigration loophole will combat these endemic abuses and will ultimately protect the United States from national security risks created by this practice,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement, claiming that biological tourism overloads hospital resources and that it is “plagued with criminal activity.”

She continued: “It will also defend US taxpayers from having their hard earned dollars diverted to finance the direct and subsequent costs associated with birth tourism. The integrity of US citizenship must be protected.”

1/8

Mishawaka, Indiana

AP

2/8

Washington DC

AFP / Getty Images

3/8

The mayor of New York, Bill De Blasio, speaks in Tornillo, Texas, along with many other American mayors who have asked for the detained immigrant children to reunite with their families.

AP

4/8

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Kelle leaves a teddy bear as a gift for immigrant children detained in Tornillo, Texas

AP

5/8

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti leave sandals as gifts for immigrant children detained in Tornillo, Texas

AP

6/8

San Diego, California

EPA

7/8

Embassy of the United States, Mexico City

AFP / Getty Images

8/8

San Diego, California

EPA

The Department of State does not maintain official figures that document the number of foreigners traveling to the United States specifically to give birth, although the department has said it has received reports from embassies and consulates that there has been an increase in practice recently.

Meanwhile, the Center for Immigration Studies, a conservative group that advocates for a stricter immigration law, has estimated that there were 33,000 births of women in the country who were visiting the country with temporary tourist visas in the second half of 2016 and the first half of 2017.

“The final rule addresses concerns about the risks that this activity entails for national security and law enforcement, including criminal activity associated with the birth tourism industry, as reflected in the federal prosecutions of individuals and entities involved. in that industry, “said the State Department.

The rules, which will take effect on Friday, will also restrict or deny visas for people traveling to the US. UU. To receive medical treatment, unless they can establish “to the satisfaction of a consular officer” that they have a legitimate medical reason for entering the United States, and that a doctor had agreed to provide it. The rules would also require that an individual have “the means and intention” to pay for the treatment and related expenses.

