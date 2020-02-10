Trump hosts governors, claiming credit for their achievements

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump claimed part of credit Sunday when he congratulated the governors of America on what he said was the “great” but sometimes difficult job they do to lead their states.

“Most states, almost everyone has set a record,” Trump said during an annual black-tie event at the White House in honor of the governors, who are in Washington for their annual winter meeting.

He attributed their achievements to his leadership.

“The fact is that you all, I know you very well, have done a great job. It is not easy to be a governor, “Trump said. “You just look at the way our country is doing. We have never done as well as it is now.”

Trump mentioned new trade agreements with China and with Mexico and Canada, and earlier agreements with Japan and South Korea, in which he told the governors that their states would reap the benefits.

Trump said he knows just about all the governors who were present. They include Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a democrat who won a second term last year despite Trump’s efforts to bring about his defeat. Maryland Gov was also present. Larry Hogan, a moderate Republican who considered challenging Trump for the presidential nomination. Trump is extremely popular with the GOP base. Florida government Ron DeSantis, who is close to Trump, scored a spot at the head table with president and first lady Melania Trump.

“I know just about all of you and we argue a little, but we get along 90% of the time,” Trump said.

The governors are returning to the White House on Monday for a new session with Trump.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.