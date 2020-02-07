Trump has saved an annoying pesticide from an EPA ban. Now Corteva will stop making. – Mother Jones

In 2017, in the early days of the Trump administration, the Environmental Protection Agency rejected a proposal from its own scientists to ban chloropyrifos, a neurotoxic pesticide suspected of causing lower birth weights, lower IQs, attention deficit disorder and other developmental problems in children. The decision caused outrage and inspired several states – Hawaii, New York and most recently California – to ban it.

On Thursday, Corteva’s largest American supplier of the pesticide announced that it would stop making the chemical. “Due to this reduced demand, Corteva has taken the strategic business decision to phase out our production of chloropyrifos in 2020,” the company said in a statement.

The decision signifies a significant reversal of the company’s urge to keep chloropyrifos on the market, detailed in this report from the Union of Concerned Scientists. Corteva’s predecessor, Dow, had a close relationship with the Trump administration, as I explained here:

The company contributed $ 1 million to the president’s inaugural commission, notes the Center for Public Integrity. In December, Andrew Liveris, president and CEO of Dow Chemical, attended a post-election Trump election in the home state of Michigan, and took the opportunity to announce plans to create 100 new jobs and back another 100 extra from foreign subsidiaries. Around the same time, Trump Liveris named president of the American Manufacturing Council and said the chemical exec “find ways to bring the industry back to America.” (Dow has another reason besides the fate of chloropyrifos to become chummy with Trump: his pending merger with former competitor DuPont, who still has to release Trump’s Justice Department.)

The Trump administration eventually blessed the Dow-DuPont merger; Corteva was spun from the combined company in 2018 as an independent seed pesticide company.

Corteva’s decision to stop selling pesticides came the same day that the California ban on the chemical came into effect. Generic versions are still available to farmers in states where this is not prohibited. But leaving by his greatest marketer and champion will make the pesticide harder to come by, and could eventually spell his downfall, said Jennifer Sass, senior scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council, in a statement. “This is a victory for our children, farm workers and rural communities nationwide,” she said. “After years of pressure and increasing public concern, the end of chloropyrifos is finally in sight.”