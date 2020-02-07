Trump has completed industry-friendly plans for lashed out Utah monuments – Mother Jones

blws261257 (Credit Image: Image / ZUMA Wire) / Zuma

This piece was originally published in Huffington Post and appears here as part of our Climate Desk Partnership.

The Ministry of the Interior approved definitive management plans on Wednesday to enable mining, drilling and other development in countries that the administration has recently removed from Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in Utah.

The move comes just over two years after Trump signed a few proclamations to carve more than 2 million acres from the two protected Utah sites – the largest rollback of national monuments in US history – covering huge parts of previously protected federal country were opened to extractive industries.

The resource management plans “mark an important moment in Utah’s history by providing security to local communities, business owners, permissions and the re-creating public,” said Casey Hammond, acting assistant secretary of Interior for land and mineral management, in a call with reporters.

“We are promoting our goal of restoring confidence and being a good neighbor,” he said.

The Trump government said that the reduction of monuments was about reversing the federal scope and was not aimed at stimulating the development of energy and minerals, but reporting by the New York Times and other outlets. The border of Bears Ears National Monument, a landscape of 1.35 million hectares named after a few buttes and home to thousands of Native American archaeological and cultural sites, had shrunk about 85 percent. The 1.87 million-hectare Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, the largest land monument in the country, was roughly cut in half.

Interior Ministry officials stressed Wednesday that the administration continues to oppose the sale and transfer of public land and that areas removed from the protection of monuments remain protected by multiple federal laws.

“Any suggestion that these countries and resources will be adversely affected by the mere act of being excluded from the monuments is simply not true,” Hammond said, adding that there is “very little real interest in mineral development” on those countries. used to be.

Last week, investors with nearly $ 113 billion in assets warned dozens of drilling and mining companies not to move to public lands that the Trump government opened for extraction, including Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante.

Protection groups, including those currently suing the government for reversing the monument, closed the Wednesday announcement.

“It is the height of arrogance for Trump to make the final decisions about what’s left of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante while fighting his illegal eviction of these national monuments in court,” Randi Spivak, director of the public land at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement. “Trump affects the vital protection for these spectacular landscapes. We will not rest until all these public areas are protected for future generations. ”

Asked on Wednesday why the Home Affairs department did not wait to finalize the management plans until the legal challenges were resolved, Hammond said: “If we stopped and waited for any litigation, we could never do much here.”