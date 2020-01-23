President Donald Trump’s administration rolled out a new rule on Thursday to limit “birth tourism” for women entering the United States on tourist visas.

DAILY POST had announced that the government was ready to take off from the new policy.

“Birth tourism” is the intention to obtain citizenship for their babies born on American soil.

According to Reuters, under the State Department’s regulations, which will take effect on Friday, pregnant women who apply for visitor visas may be required to prove that they have a specific reason to travel beyond childbirth, as a medical necessity.

Trump has criticized the right to citizenship for anyone born in the United States, which even applies to children born to tourists.

The abolition of this right would require a change in the American Constitution, because the country’s law does not prohibit foreign women from traveling to the United States to give birth.

A State Department official said in a statement that the new rule is intended to address risks to national security, including criminal activity associated with the industry for birth-related travel.

The final rule states that consular officers should examine women traveling closely to determine if they may be pregnant, but does not explain how the officers will make such decisions.

The State Department official said that the U.S. authorities would not ask all women who apply for visas if they were pregnant or intended to be pregnant, but would only raise the issue if they had “a specific reason” to believe that the sole purpose of the visit to the United States was to give birth.