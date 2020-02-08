Trump Fires Sondland Because why not

Donald Tr ** image: Getty

Once in a while, a vacant elected official will express a general and ultimately pointless commonplace about how the president, who is the leader of our country and not a toddler waiting to be taken out of time out, “has learned his lesson “after doing something for which he definitely did not learn his lesson.

Sometimes the vacancy is elected official who talks about the lessons learned by the president, the president himself, who promised to be more reluctant on Twitter in 2016 (a promise that didn’t even last until the interview was broadcast), and recently it’s Susan Collins, who said that the president does not have to be dismissed because he, you guessed it, has learned his lesson.

Complete insult to Susan Collins here, this was not the first time she was wrong and it will certainly not be the last.

Although she and other “moderate” Republicans may have felt that the deposition process, which many senators seem to have forgotten, is not an arbitrary restorative justice practice, since it is an essential part of our democracy, it would push Tr ** p more modestly and soberly, it seems to have just done the opposite.

On Friday morning, Tr ** p apparently had some time left before applying an uneven base layer of self-tanner, and he decided to fill that time by firing two important witnesses who testified in the hearings of the House of Representatives. Gordon D. Sondland, the now former ambassador to the European Union and Lieutenant Colonel Alexander S. Vindman, member of the National Security Council, were both told that their services would no longer be needed.

“Do you think I should be happy with him? I do not do that. “The president of veteran Lieutenant Colonel Vindman said just a few hours before he fired him. Technically, I don’t think you’re supposed to be happy with someone, I just think you’re supposed to be making rational decisions when you run a country, but that’s me.

“These are the actions of a man who believes he is above the law,” said Adam Schiff, whose sentiments were reflected by fellow Californians and noted speech shredder Nancy Pelosi, saying that the resignation of Sondland and Vindman “goes too far.” ”

Although I clearly agree with Adam and Nancy here, it becomes quite difficult to tell which things went too far on which day when it comes to the White House.

Republicans, of course, supported the president’s choice. “The president had every right to make the moves he did today,” said New York representative Lee Zeldin, “For example, moving Lieutenant Colonel Vindman is a good move based on the lack of confidence He disagrees with the president’s policy. ”

It seems that there are stricter guidelines and greater accountability regarding termination in the Asian fusion restaurant where I worked in high school than at the highest level of the US government, but that is to be expected at the moment. It is safe to say that the only way of accusation the president has learned is that when things don’t happen your way, it’s best to yell at it by yelling about it on the internet and then firing people when you’re not happy are.

I cannot wait to see what lessons he will learn at the expense of our democracy.

