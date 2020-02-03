Trump fiddles and conducts orchestra during Super Bowl National Anthem

A new video seems to show that Donald Trump fails to pay the American national anthem at a Super Bowl watch party, was restless, and at one point even pretended to be conducting an orchestra.

The president was reportedly just starting the party at his golf resort in Florida on Sunday when the national anthem began. His reaction to the music was recorded by a broker who worked for a Russian-American company.

Mr. Trump stands between his son, Barron, and his wife, Melania Trump, who both put their hands over their hearts during the national anthem. In the meantime, the president points to partygoers and greets those present by shifting his weight on his legs and sliding a chair out of the way.

The video was first reported by the Miami Herald, and quickly sparked online controversy when the president’s critics noticed his hard line-up against athletes demonstrating civil rights by taking a knee during the NFL game song.

Mr Trump has previously suggested that those who do not stand during the national anthem “should not be in the country” and should not play in the competition.

1/125 Super Bowl 54

The Chiefs of Kansas City met the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54

AP

2/125 Super Bowl 54

General view of Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl LIV

Getty Images

3/125 Super Bowl 54

Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes

AP

4/125 Super Bowl 54

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, right, embraces D.J. Reed Jr.

AP

5/125 Super Bowl 54

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs observe a moment of silence in honor of former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna

Getty Images

6/125 Super Bowl 54

Players from Kansas City Chiefs face Super Bowl LIV

Getty Images

7/125 Super Bowl 54

Players from Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face Super Bowl LIV

Getty Images

8/125 Super Bowl 54

Players from Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face Super Bowl LIV

Getty Images

9/125 Super Bowl 54

San Francisco 49ers players stand for Super Bowl LIV

AP

10/125 Super Bowl 54

49ers players crawl on the field

AP

11/125 Super Bowl 54

The San Francisco 49ers take the field

Getty Images

12/125 Super Bowl 54

Kansas City leaders are taking the field

Getty Images

13/125 Super Bowl 54

The San Francisco 49ers take the field

Getty Images

14/125 Super Bowl 54

Singer Demi Lovato plays the national anthem

Getty Images

15/125 Super Bowl 54

Singer Demi Lovato plays the national anthem

REUTERS

16/125 Super Bowl 54

Kansas City Chiefs broad receiver Mecole Hardman (17) returns the opening kick

TODAY VS Sport

17/125 Super Bowl 54

Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes

TODAY VS Sport

18/125 Super Bowl 54

Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

19/125 Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers

Getty Images

20/125 Super Bowl 54

San Francisco 49ers runs back Tevin Coleman runs with the ball

TODAY VS Sport

21/125 Super Bowl 54

Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball

Getty Images

22/125 Super Bowl 54

Deebo Samuel of San Francisco 49ers is stopped by Anthony Hitchens of Kansas City Chiefs

AP

23/125 Super Bowl 54

Robbie Gould of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a 38-meter field goal

Getty Images

24/125 Super Bowl 54

Robbie Gould of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a 38-meter field goal

Getty Images

25/125 Super Bowl 54

Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers is being tackled

Getty Images

26/125 Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass

Getty Images

27/125 Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass

TODAY VS Sport

28/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City is being tackled by Jimmie Ward

Getty Images

29/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, scores their first touchdown

REUTERS

30/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, scores their first touchdown

AFP via Getty Images

31/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, celebrates their first touchdown

Getty Images

32/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, celebrates their first touchdown

Getty Images

33/125 Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass

Getty Images

34/125 Super Bowl 54

Sammy Watkins of the Chiefs of Kansas City responds

Getty Images

35/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomesof the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass

Getty Images

36/125 Super Bowl 54

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs watches

Getty Images

37/125 Super Bowl 54

Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers responds

Getty Images

38/125 Super Bowl 54

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is under pressure from Mike Pennel, the Chiefs of Kansas City

AP

39/125 Super Bowl 54

Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball

Getty Images

40/125 Super Bowl 54

Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers scores a touchdown of 15 meters

Getty Images

41/125 Super Bowl 54

Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers scores a touchdown of 15 meters

AP

42/125 Super Bowl 54

Kyle Juszczyk of San Francisco 49ers celebrates his touchdown

AP

43/125 Super Bowl 54

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

44/125 Super Bowl 54

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

45/125 Super Bowl 54

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

46/125 Super Bowl 54

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

47/125 Super Bowl 54

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

48/125 Super Bowl 54

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

49/125 Super Bowl 54

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

TODAY VS Sport

50/125 Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

51/125 Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

52/125 Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

AP

53/125 Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

54/125 Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

55/125 Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

56/125 Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme Maribel

Getty Images

57/125 Super Bowl 54

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

TODAY VS Sport

58/125 Super Bowl 54

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

59/125 Super Bowl 54

During the break fireworks explode above the Hard Rock Stadium

AP

60/125 Super Bowl 54

Raheem Mostert of San Francisco 49ers in action

REUTERS

61/125 Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo of San Francisco in action

REUTERS

62/125 Super Bowl 54

George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball

Getty Images

63/125 Super Bowl 54

Robbie Gould of San Francisco 49ers kicks a field goal

AP

64/125 Super Bowl 54

Robbie Gould of San Francisco 49ers kicks a field goal

REUTERS

65/125 Super Bowl 54

Robbie Gould of San Francisco 49ers kicks a field goal

AP

66/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas fumbles the ball

Getty Images

67/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass

Getty Images

68/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass

Getty Images

69/125 Super Bowl 54

Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers intercepts a pass from Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

70/125 Super Bowl 54

Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after intercepting a pass from Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

71/125 Super Bowl 54

Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after intercepting a pass from Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

72/125 Super Bowl 54

Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after intercepting a pass from Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

73/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City watches after he has thrown an interception

Getty Images

74/125 Super Bowl 54

Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers is running for a touchdown

Getty Images

75/125 Super Bowl 54

Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers is running for a touchdown

Getty Images

76/125 Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with Raheem Mostert after a touchdown

Getty Images

77/125 Super Bowl 54

Raheem Mostert of San Francisco 49ers is running for a touchdown

AP

78/125 Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with Raheem Mostert after a touchdown

Getty Images

79/125 Super Bowl 54

Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers is running for a touchdown

Getty Images

80/125 Super Bowl 54

Raheem Mostert of San Francisco 49ers celebrates his touchdown

AP

81/125 Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a touchdown

Getty Images

82/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City huddles with his team

Getty Images

83/125 Super Bowl 54

Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes, is fired

AP

84/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, responds

REUTERS

85/125 Super Bowl 54

San Francisco 49ers free security Tarvarius Moore makes an interception

TODAY VS Sport

86/125 Super Bowl 54

Tarvarius Moore of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after he intercepts a pass from Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

87/125 Super Bowl 54

Tarvarius Moore of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after he intercepts a pass from Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

88/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes from the gestures of the Kansas City Chiefs

Getty Images

89/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City

Getty Images

90/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass

Getty Images

91/125 Super Bowl 54

Kansas City Quarterback celebrates Patrick Mahomes

AP

92/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City scribbles away

Getty Images

93/125 Super Bowl 54

Travis Kelce of Chiefs of Kansas City scores their second touchdown

Getty Images

94/125 Super Bowl 54

Travis Kelce of Chiefs of Kansas City scores their second touchdown

REUTERS

95/125 Super Bowl 54

Travis Kelce of Chiefs of Kansas City celebrates scoring their second touchdown

Getty Images

96/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes the ball

EPA

97/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes the ball

Getty Images

98/125 Super Bowl 54

Damien Williams of the Chiefs of Kansas City dives into the end zone for a touchdown

Getty Images

99/125 Super Bowl 54

Damien Williams of the Chiefs of Kansas City dives into the end zone for a touchdown

Getty Images

100/125 Super Bowl 54

Damien Williams of the Chiefs of Kansas City dives into the end zone for a touchdown

Getty Images

101/125 Super Bowl 54

Damien Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a touchdown

Getty Images

102/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes # 15 of the Chiefs of Kansas City celebrates this after throwing a touchdown pass

Getty Images

103/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating

Getty Images

104/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating

AP

105/125 Super Bowl 54

Damien Williams of the Chiefs of Kansas City

Getty Images

106/125 Super Bowl 54

Damien Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a touchdown

Getty Images

107/125 Super Bowl 54

Damien Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a touchdown

Getty Images

108/125 Super Bowl 54

Head coach of Kansas City, Andy Reid, is immersed in Gatorade

TODAY VS Sport

109/125 Super Bowl 54

Tyrann Mathieu of Kansas City Chiefs celebrates

AP

110/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City Chiefs celebrates this after winning the Super Bowl

REUTERS

111/125 Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs

Getty Images

112/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City Chiefs celebrates this after winning the Super Bowl

REUTERS

113/125 Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs

Getty Images

114/125 Super Bowl 54

Derrick Nnadi of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating

Getty Images

115/125 Super Bowl 54

Frank Clark of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating

Getty Images

116/125 Super Bowl 54

Demarcus Robinson of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating

Getty Images

117/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City Chiefs celebrates this after winning the Super Bowl

Getty Images

118/125 Super Bowl 54

Travis Kelce, Chiefs of Kansas City, celebrates with head coach Andy Reid

AP

119/125 Super Bowl 54

Quarterback Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, in the back, is celebrating with Frank Clark

AP

120/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of the City of Kansas, comforts Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers

REUTERS

121/125 Super Bowl 54

Strong safety for the Kansas City Chiefs celebrating Tyrann Mathieu and teammates on the podium

AFP via Getty Images

122/125 Super Bowl 54

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate it after beating the San Francisco 49ers

Getty Images

123/125 Super Bowl 54

Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach is lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy

EPA

124/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of the City of Kansas, hoists the trophy

AP

125/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of the City of Kansas, hoists the trophy

Reuters

Although the President takes a strict stance for others who honor the national anthem, he is accused of forgetting the words of the iconic song on multiple occasions, including during a 2018 football game in Atlanta and another event last year in Alabama.

Andrew Weinstein, a former White House employee under Barack Obama, tweeted a link to the video along with the president’s quote from an interview discussing respect for the anthem and reading: “You must stand proud for the national anthem or you shouldn’t play. You shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country. “

The Democratic Coalition also destroyed Trump in a tweet that mocked him for his seemingly hypocritical view of the issue.

“Trump has repeatedly said that all Americans should be” proud “during the national anthem, and publicly punishes those who are not so disrespectful of the troops,” the group wrote and added the hashtag #DonTheCon.

The broker who recorded the video and placed it on their Instagram page visits the president’s property, including his exclusive Mar-a-Lago resort with only membership in Florida, according to the Miami Herald.

Several Twitter users also pointed to an apparent hypocrisy in the way Fox News chose to repeatedly beat Beyonce and Jay-Z because they weren’t standing during the national anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday, while in the president’s clip reporting does not claim.

